5 Best Makeup Powders To Bake With

Light makeup beats may have been your go-to throughout the warmer months. But now that the weather is cold enough to not melt your makeup off, full-coverage beauty looks are back in full swing– especially during the holiday season. But of course, you can’t forget that setting your makeup with a great powder is the secret to making your look last throughout the day and night.

If you’re looking to update yours, the popular Huda Beauty Easy Bake Loose Baking & Setting Powder should be at the top of your list. The fan-favorite loose powder is a key step to maintaining a melt-proof beat. If you like the luminous matte finish of Huda Beauty, but are still holding onto skin-first makeup trends, Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Setting Powder will deliver the sheer, skin-like coverage you’re looking for.

For extra-oily skin, ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starrr Ultimate Blurring Setting Powder has 24-hour shine control. As for an mua-approved powder? Priscilla Ono loves the Fenty Beauty Invisimatte Instant Setting & Blotting Powder, which offers a two-in-one blot and set solution for every look. And if you can’t decide which one’s best for you, you can’t go wrong with the classic Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder, which will keep you picture-ready without the fuss.

Below, discover 5 fan-favorite makeup setting powders that will have your beat lasting all evening long.

