Product Of The Week: Morphe Brow Gel

2024 ins? A great brow gel. From the pin-sharp ‘90s skinny brow that has resurfaced, to their laminated, spiked, and soaped counterparts, brow gel can hold down any look. As a product used to lift, slick, and tame the eyebrows, a brow gel is the ideal makeup tool to define your arch, condition your hair, and seal in the shape. The eyes are the most noticeable feature on the face after all, so I’m all in for finding the best products to help frame them.

With not a hair out of line, the skinny brow has a hold on me– and the Morphe Supreme Brow Sculpting and Shaping Wax has a hold on them. After plucking, threading, waxing, or shaving, our pin-thin, arched brows may need a little more shaping. I have been using this brow gel for the past year after running into a stint of stiff, look-ruining waxes. But, when I stroke through my fine eyebrow hairs with Morphe’s featherweight wax– applied with the Micro Brow Dual-Ended Pencil And Spoolie– my ‘90s brow look is skinnier and more angular than ever before.

This is because the high-hold formula is infused with meadowfoam seed oil, a key ingredient used to enhance shine and precisely slick the brows. With that, I use the clear gel, which is compatible with any eyebrow color from bleached to black. But, if brown is your color (try the Chocolate Mousse shade), the brow gel comes in five other sheer, buildable pigments, too.

Be sure to use the spoolie to pick up the wax and brush in upward and outward strokes. If you prefer lamination, you can feather the wax for a more fluffed look. But for a thin brow, I use an eyebrow comb to slick down the hair before penning in hair-like strokes to fill in and elongate.

