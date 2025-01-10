Kelly Rowland Stuns In Jet Black Bob

Eric Charbonneau/Paramount via Getty Images

One thing about Kelly Rowland is that she’s going to rock a mean bob. The star went Old Hollywood platinum at amfAR, experimented with a red, gelled undercut on the cover of Numero Netherlands then, donned a flipped brown number at the Broadway opening of Death Becomes Her. These looks prove the actress and singer’s ‘do is the definition of versatility.

Most recently? Rowland added to her beauty archive, attending the Paramount Golden Globe Nominee Celebration in a classic, jet black iteration of her go-to style. One of the most natural tones she’s been seen in, hairstylist Kiyah Wright split her chin-grazing cut directly down the middle for a full-bodied, symmetrical look.

Despite the frequent color treatments, Rowland’s hair maintained a silky finish, taking us back to her SoftSheen Carson ads in the 2000s. At the front, her soft barrel curls ended in a flip, meanwhile, the bumped back added volume and shape.

To compliment her hair, Rowland arrived in a custom slip dress—with a feathered jacket to match—and a natural makeup look by artist Adam Burrell. Her mocha lip shade-matched her blush and eyeshadow (we’re calling monochromatic makeup a leading beauty trend this year), the perfect pair to her jet black bob.