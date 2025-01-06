The Best 2025 Golden Globe Beauty Moments

Getty Images

For over 80 years, the annual Golden Globe Awards have been a stage for Hollywood’s most acclaimed television and film stars to be recognized for their timeless achievements. Not only that, our favs always bring their A-game in the beauty department. This year was no different.

See the marbleized manicure on Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo—nominated for her performance as Elphaba—and Zendaya, in the same category, who channeled Marilyn Monroe with her coiffed bob. Sheryl Lee Ralph’s sculpted rouge gave her cheekbones a lift, while Kerry Washington’s circular pink blush exaggerated her grin.

Morris Chestnut’s wife, Pamela, donned soft nudes similar to Quinta Brunson, who arrived in the color of the year, mocha mousse. Hairdos were also polished—Zoe Kravitz wore a slicked bun which, much like their names, matched Zoe Saldana. And, at the same time, we’re calling out matching lip and eyeshadow combos as the biggest trend of the night.

From Viola Davis’s dark cherry lip to smudged liner on Janelle James, take a look at the best beauty moments from this year’s Golden Globe Awards.

Cynthia Erivo

Zendaya

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Janelle James

Pamela Chestnut and Morris Chestnut

Zoë Kravitz

Quinta Brunson

Viola Davis

Kerry Washington

Liza Colón-Zayas

Zuri Hall

Zoe Saldana

Tyler James Williams

Aunjanue Ellis

