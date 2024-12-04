Zoë Kravitz On Winter Wellness & YSL Beauty’s New Fragrance

Courtesy of YSL Beauty

Zoë Kravitz and YSL Beauty are almost synonymous. Back in 2017, the actress and director was appointed as the house’s Global Ambassador. Then, the face and spokesperson behind their famed fragrance, Black Opium, a year later. Now, just in time for the holidays, Kravitz and YSL Beauty present to us the latest iteration of the classic coffee-floral eau de parfum: Black Opium Glitter.

The seasonal twist on the historic fragrance—which first hit the market in 1977 with notes of patchouli and vanilla—centers around a marshmallow musk accord. “I love that there’s this sweetness and earthiness to it,” she tells ESSENCE of the warm gourmands. From coffee and vanilla bourbon (similar to the men’s MYSLF le parfum) to orange flowers, “the notes are so beautiful and complex,” she says. “It’s a different take on something so classic and iconic.”

Beyond this exciting moment, “I am such a fan of the brand and I have been for a really long time,” Kravitz explains. “I think their approach to beauty has always been more about expression and confidence versus the idea of being beautiful for a man.” The intention behind YSL Beauty is, instead, woman-centric. “It’s really about empowering us.”

These ideals certainly align with Kravitz’s own beliefs, as she finds beauty inspiration in “women who are individuals and strong thinkers,” such as her mother, Lisa Bonet, Nina Simone, and Patti Smith.

Speaking of staying inspired, especially in the winter months, Kravitz is often found at home writing and listening to music. But what really keeps her grounded? Being still. “I feel like when I was younger, before there were phones everywhere, I spent so much time doing nothing,” she says. “that’s always where the good ideas and epiphanies live.” A spritz of Black Opium Glitter doesn’t hurt either, of course. After all, “It’s just so playful and sexy and fun and adventurous.”

YSL Beauty’s Black Opium Glitter will be available on yslbeauty.com and Ulta December 18.