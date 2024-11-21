Courtesy of YSL

Masculinity just got a new scent—and it smells like Shaboozey. Starring alongside Lil Nas X, Peso Pluma, Vinnie Hacker, and The Kid LAROI in Yves Saint Laurent’s latest fragrance project, the “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” artist is the latest to define the meaning of “modern masculine” beauty.

“Partnering with YSL Beauty is really exciting because they’ve always been at the forefront of culture, redefining what it means to be bold and timeless,” Shaboozey tells ESSENCE. Featured in the brand’s ​​”Born MYSLF, No Matter What” digital project, the musician’s genuine self-expression represents the message behind their new men’s fragrance MYSLF Le Parfum.

“I loved how we explored the idea that being strong doesn’t have to mean fitting into a box,” he says, topping the country music genre with bleached-tip wicks. “It’s about owning who you are, being real, and YSL Beauty gave me the space to showcase that.”

Known for his 18-week-long number one on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart (with one week left to break Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” record for longest run in history), Grammy-nominated collaboration on Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter album, and now, YSL’s latest partnership, the key to Shaboozey’s success is simple: Balance.

From gym to meditation sessions, and knowing when to step away, “self-care for me has been about finding balance,” he says, which is a chord the new fragrance also strikes. Vanilla bourbon in a YSL bottle, the intense masculine aroma hits both floral and oud notes for equal parts sensuality and strength. “It’s got that presence, and it stays with you, which is exactly what I need when I’m on the move.”

With the global male grooming market expected to be worth $115 billion by 2028 (up 77 percent year on year), the men’s beauty boom marks a necessary shift, not just from two-in-one shampoos and overpowered scents, but in the definition of masculinity as a whole. And, according to Shaboozey, YSL’s latest fragrance is ahead of the game. “YSL Beauty has a legacy of pushing boundaries while staying effortlessly classic, and that’s a vibe I’ve always admired.”