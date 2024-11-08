Iconic GRAMMY Beauty Moments From The 2025 Nominees

Leading up to music’s biggest night, the official list of nominees for the 2025 Annual GRAMMY Awards were announced today. The most decorated Grammy winner in history at 32 gramophones, none other than Beyoncé, leads with 11 nominations. This season’s Super Bowl performer and 16-time winner Kendrick Lamar is up for two more. And Cardi B has the potential to add a 10th trophy to her mantle.
To compliment their success, artists are known to present their most historic beauty looks of the year at the Grammy Awards. In 2004, Beyoncé wore smoked out purple eyeshadow which faded into her cheeks as she cradled five awards in her ring-clad fingers. Erykah Badu, nominated for Best Melodic Rap Performance with Rhapsody this year, posed in an Angela Davis-like ‘fro and metallic lip as she flexed a win back in ‘03.
Kendrick Lamar-approved rapper Doechii attended her first Grammys in 2022 in an extendo ginger ponytail with a black and metallic stiletto manicure. Meanwhile, a 2019 Cardi B dressed as the stem of a flower with pearls wrapped around her combover, an accessory Afro beats artist Tems borrowed for her 2023 buns with gold metallic eyeshadow to match.
To celebrate some of our favorite 2025 nominee, and get excited for their 2025 award show looks, below, take a look back at their best GRAMMY beauty moments.
Beyoncé, 46th Annual GRAMMY Awards
Beyoncé—who is nominated for 11 2025 GRAMMY awards—rocked purple shadow and elegant updo at the 46th annual GRAMMY Awards.
Brandy and Monica, 41st Annual GRAMMY Awards
Brandy and Monica—nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance on Ariana Grande’s “the boy is mine”—arrived in metallic lipstick and glittered eyeshadow for the 41st annual GRAMMY Awards.
Cardi B, 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards
This year’s Best Rap Performance nominee Cardi B attended the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards in a pearled updo and bold eyeshadow.
Erykah Badu, 45th Annual GRAMMY Awards
Erykah Badu, nominated for Best Melodic Rap Performance, attended the 45th Annual GRAMMY Awards in a Angela Davis-like ‘fro and henna on her biceps.
Alicia Keys, 50th Annual GRAMMY Awards
Composer and lyricist Alicia Keys is up for Best Musical Theater Album years after she touted her wins with pink lipstick and a straight, raw cut hairdo.
Tems, 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards
Tems is nominated for three GRAMMYs: Best R&B Song, Best Global Music Album, and Best African Music Performance, and attended the 65th awards in gold eyeshadow and a chocolate lip.
SZA, 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards
Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song nominee SZA arrived in a bouffant wig and lashes to match for the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards.
A$AP Rocky, 2019 Pre-GRAMMY Gala
A$AP Rocky—up for this year’s Best Music Video—wore his signature braids and a clean manicure to the 2019 Pre-GRAMMY Gala.
Coco Jones, 65th GRAMMY Awards
Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance nominee Coco Jones attended the 65th GRAMMY Awards in a matte lip which juxtaposed her glittered eyeshadow.
Jon Batiste, 66th GRAMMY Awards
Jon Batiste—up for Best Song Written for Visual Media and Best Music Film—showed off clean cuticles and locs at last year’s awards.
Doechii, 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards
Doechii—nominated for Best New Artist, Best Rap Album, Best Rap Performance, and Best Remixed Recording—wore a bone-straight ginger ponytail to the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards.