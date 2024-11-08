Iconic GRAMMY Beauty Moments From The 2025 Nominees

Getty Images

Leading up to music’s biggest night, the official list of nominees for the 2025 Annual GRAMMY Awards were announced today. The most decorated Grammy winner in history at 32 gramophones, none other than Beyoncé, leads with 11 nominations. This season’s Super Bowl performer and 16-time winner Kendrick Lamar is up for two more. And Cardi B has the potential to add a 10th trophy to her mantle.

To compliment their success, artists are known to present their most historic beauty looks of the year at the Grammy Awards. In 2004, Beyoncé wore smoked out purple eyeshadow which faded into her cheeks as she cradled five awards in her ring-clad fingers. Erykah Badu, nominated for Best Melodic Rap Performance with Rhapsody this year, posed in an Angela Davis-like ‘fro and metallic lip as she flexed a win back in ‘03.

Kendrick Lamar-approved rapper Doechii attended her first Grammys in 2022 in an extendo ginger ponytail with a black and metallic stiletto manicure. Meanwhile, a 2019 Cardi B dressed as the stem of a flower with pearls wrapped around her combover, an accessory Afro beats artist Tems borrowed for her 2023 buns with gold metallic eyeshadow to match.

To celebrate some of our favorite 2025 nominee, and get excited for their 2025 award show looks, below, take a look back at their best GRAMMY beauty moments.

Beyoncé, 46th Annual GRAMMY Awards

Beyoncé—who is nominated for 11 2025 GRAMMY awards—rocked purple shadow and elegant updo at the 46th annual GRAMMY Awards.

LOS ANGELES – FEBRUARY 8: Singer/actress Beyonce Knowles poses backstage after winning 5 Grammy Awards in the Pressroom at the 46th Annual Grammy Awards held on February 8, 2004 at the Staples Center, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Beyonce wearing 50-carat diamond right-hand ring by Lorraine Schwartz and diamond line earrings (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)

Brandy and Monica, 41st Annual GRAMMY Awards

Brandy and Monica—nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance on Ariana Grande’s “the boy is mine”—arrived in metallic lipstick and glittered eyeshadow for the 41st annual GRAMMY Awards.

2/24/99 Los Angeles, Ca. Brandy And Monica Were All Smiles At The 41St Annual Grammy Awards. (Photo By Ron Wolfson/Getty Images)

Cardi B, 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards

This year’s Best Rap Performance nominee Cardi B attended the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards in a pearled updo and bold eyeshadow.

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 10: Cardi B attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Erykah Badu, 45th Annual GRAMMY Awards

Erykah Badu, nominated for Best Melodic Rap Performance, attended the 45th Annual GRAMMY Awards in a Angela Davis-like ‘fro and henna on her biceps.

NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 23: Erykah Badu poses backstage during the 45th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on February 23, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

Alicia Keys, 50th Annual GRAMMY Awards

Composer and lyricist Alicia Keys is up for Best Musical Theater Album years after she touted her wins with pink lipstick and a straight, raw cut hairdo.

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 10: Singer Alicia Keys poses with the Best Female R&B Performance and Best R&B Song awards in the press room during the 50th annual Grammy awards held at the Staples Center on February 10, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

Tems, 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards

Tems is nominated for three GRAMMYs: Best R&B Song, Best Global Music Album, and Best African Music Performance, and attended the 65th awards in gold eyeshadow and a chocolate lip.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: Tems attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

SZA, 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards

Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song nominee SZA arrived in a bouffant wig and lashes to match for the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 28: Recording artist SZA attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)

A$AP Rocky, 2019 Pre-GRAMMY Gala

A$AP Rocky—up for this year’s Best Music Video—wore his signature braids and a clean manicure to the 2019 Pre-GRAMMY Gala.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 09: A$AP Rocky attends The Recording Academy And Clive Davis’ 2019 Pre-GRAMMY Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 9, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Coco Jones, 65th GRAMMY Awards

Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance nominee Coco Jones attended the 65th GRAMMY Awards in a matte lip which juxtaposed her glittered eyeshadow.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: Coco Jones attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Jon Batiste, 66th GRAMMY Awards

Jon Batiste—up for Best Song Written for Visual Media and Best Music Film—showed off clean cuticles and locs at last year’s awards.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: Jon Batiste attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Doechii, 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards

Doechii—nominated for Best New Artist, Best Rap Album, Best Rap Performance, and Best Remixed Recording—wore a bone-straight ginger ponytail to the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards.