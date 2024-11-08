Beyoncé Leads 2025 Grammy Nominations With 11 Nods

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards nominations have been announced. Leading the nominations with an impressive 11 nods, Beyoncé has once again asserted her place as a force within the industry. With this year’s 11 nods, Beyoncé has made history, becoming the most nominated artist in Grammy history with a total of 99 career nominations.
“Today we celebrate the amazing creative achievements of our music community,” said Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy in a statement. “It was an incredible year in music and these nominations reflect the work of a voting body that is more representative of the music community than ever before. The GRAMMY® became music’s most coveted award precisely because the recognition comes from one’s peers, and I’m so grateful for the Academy’s 13,000 voting members who take the time to evaluate all the amazing music, cast their votes, and honor their peers. Congratulations to all the nominees.”
Beyoncé’s remarkable nominations reflect her influence across genres. Her latest album, Cowboy Carter, the Act II of her Renaissance trilogy series is up for Album of the Year, with its lead single, “Texas Hold ‘Em,” in contention for both Record of the Year and Song of the Year. In a historic crossover, Cowboy Carter has also earned a nomination for Best Country Album—an unexpected recognition, especially given that the Houston native was notably absent from any Country Music Awards nominations. Beyoncé stands on the brink of becoming the most-awarded artist in Grammy history, making this year’s ceremony a potentially monumental moment in her career.
Additionally, Kendrick Lamar’s continued creativity is evident in his seven nominations. His hit single “Not Like Us” landed in the Record of the Year category, as well as Song of the Year. He was nominated twice in the Best Rap Performance category, for the aforementioned “Not Like Us,” as well as “Like That,” alongside Future and Metro Boomin. Lamar’s Grammy legacy is cemented with his latest nods, further proving that he remains one of the most impactful voices in hip hop.
Similarly, André 3000’s New Blue Sun brings his instrumental talent to the forefront in both the Album of the Year and Best Alternative Jazz Album categories.
In the Best New Artist category, Black talent shines brightly with Doechii, RAYE, and Shaboozey each earning well-deserved nominations. Doechii, with her signature blend of rap has captured the attention of listeners and critics alike with her unique sound and unapologetic creativity. Meanwhile, RAYE’s deeply personal lyricism and genre-blurring tracks have earned her widespread acclaim. Shaboozey also stands out as one to watch, with a fresh style that blends various musical influences and challenges conventions.
In the R&B realm, artists like Kehlani and SZA continue to dominate the scene. Kehlani is nominated for Best Progressive R&B Album with CRASH. SZA’s “Saturn,” is nominated for Best R&B Song. Additionally, Tems’ nomination for “Burning” in the Best R&B Song category.
The Grammys are set for February 4, 2025, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Grammy Awards ceremony will air live on February 4 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT.
See below for the full list of Grammy nominees.
Record Of The Year
“Now And Then” – The Beatles
“TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” – Beyoncé
“Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter
“360” – Charli xcx
“BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Billie Eilish
“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar
“Good Luck, Babe!” – Chappell Roan
“Fortnight” – Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone
Album Of The Year
New Blue Sun – André 3000
COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé
Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter
BRAT – Charli xcx
Djesse Vol. 4 – Jacob Collier
HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish
Chappell Roan The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan
THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT – Taylor Swift
Song Of The Year
“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry & Mark Williams, songwriters (Shaboozey)
“BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
“Die With A Smile” – Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars)
“Fortnight” – Jack Antonoff, Austin Post & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone)
“Good Luck, Babe!” – Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, Daniel Nigro & Justin Tranter, songwriters (Chappell Roan)
“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar)
“Please Please Please” – Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)
“TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” – Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)
Best New Artist
Benson Boone
Sabrina Carpenter
Doechii
Khruangbin
RAYE
Chappell Roan
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
Alissia
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Ian Fitchuk
Mustard
Daniel Nigro
Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical
Jessi Alexander
Amy Allen
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
RAYE
Best Pop Vocal Album
Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter
HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish
eternal sunshine – Ariana Grande
Chappell Roan The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan
THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT – Taylor Swift
Best Dance Pop Recording
“Make You Mine” – Madison Beer
“Von dutch” – Charli xcx
“L’AMOUR DE MA VIE [OVER NOW EXTENDED EDIT]” – Billie Eilish
“yes, and?” – Ariana Grande
“Got Me Started” – Troye Sivan
Best Rock Song
“Beautiful People (Stay High)” – Dan Auerbach, Patrick Carney, Beck Hansen & Daniel Nakamura, songwriters (The Black Keys)
“Broken Man” – Annie Clark, songwriter (St. Vincent)
“Dark Matter” – Jeff Ament, Matt Cameron, Stone Gossard, Mike McCready, Eddie Vedder & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Pearl Jam)
“Dilemma” – Billie Joe Armstrong, Tré Cool & Mike Dirnt, songwriters (Green Day)
“Gift Horse” – Jon Beavis, Mark Bowen, Adam Devonshire, Lee Kiernan & Joe Talbot, songwriters (IDLES)
Best Alternative Music Album
Wild God – Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
Charm – Clairo
The Collective – Kim Gordon
What Now – Brittany Howard
All Born Screaming – St. Vincent
Best R&B Song
“After Hours” – Diovanna Frazier, Alex Goldblatt, Kehlani Parrish, Khris Riddick-Tynes & Daniel Upchurch, songwriters (Kehlani)
“Burning” – Ronald Banful & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Tems)
“Here We Go (Uh Oh)” – Sara Diamond, Sydney Floyd, Marisela Jackson, Courtney Jones, Carl McCormick & Kelvin Wooten, songwriters (Coco Jones)
“Ruined Me” – Jeff Gitelman, Priscilla Renea & Kevin Theodore, songwriters (Muni Long)
“Saturn” – Rob Bisel, Carter Lang, Solána Rowe, Jared Solomon & Scott Zhang, songwriters (SZA)
Best Progressive R&B Album
So Glad to Know You – Avery*Sunshine
En Route – Durand Bernarr
Bando Stone And The New World – Childish Gambino
CRASH – Kehlani
Why Lawd? – NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge)
Best Rap Performance
“Enough (Miami)” – Cardi B
“When The Sun Shines Again” – Common & Pete Rock Featuring Posdnuos
“NISSAN ALTIMA” – Doechii
“Houdini” – Eminem
“Like That” – Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar
“Yeah Glo!” – GloRilla
“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar
Best Alternative Jazz Album
Night Reign – Arooj Aftab
New Blue Sun – André 3000
Code Derivation – Robert Glasper
Foreverland – Keyon Harrold
No More Water: The Gospel Of James Baldwin – Meshell Ndegeocello
Best Country Album
COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé
F-1 Trillion – Post Malone
Deeper Well – Kacey Musgraves
Higher – Chris Stapleton
Whirlwind – Lainey Wilson
Best Americana Album
The Other Side – T Bone Burnett
$10 Cowboy – Charley Crockett
Trail Of Flowers – Sierra Ferrell
Polaroid Lovers – Sarah Jarosz
No One Gets Out Alive – Maggie Rose
Tigers Blood – Waxahatchee
Best Latin Pop Album
Funk Generation – Anitta
El Viaje – Luis Fonsi
GARCÍA – Kany García
Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran – Shakira
ORQUÍDEAS – Kali Uchis
Best African Music Performance
“Tomorrow” – Yemi Alade
“MMS” – Asake & Wizkid
“Sensational” – Chris Brown Featuring Davido & Lojay
“Higher” – Burna Boy
“Love Me JeJe” – Tems
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Televison)
American Fiction – Laura Karpman, composer
Challengers – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, composers
The Color Purple – Kris Bowers, composer
Dune: Part Two – Hans Zimmer, composer
Shōgun – Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross & Leopold Ross, composers
Best Opera Recording
Adams: Girls of the Golden West – John Adams, conductor; Paul Appleby, Julia Bullock, Hye Jung Lee, Daniela Mack, Elliot Madore, Ryan McKinny & Davóne Tines; Dmitriy Lipay, producer (Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Master Chorale)
Catán: Florencia en el Amazonas – Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Mario Chang, Michael Chioldi, Greer Grimsley, Nancy Fabiola Herrera, Mattia Olivieri, Ailyn Pérez & Gabriella Reyes; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
Moravec: The Shining – Gerard Schwarz, conductor; Tristan Hallett, Kelly Kaduce & Edward Parks; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (Kansas City Symphony; Lyric Opera of Kansas City Chorus)
Puts: The Hours – Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Joyce DiDonato, Renée Fleming & Kelli O’Hara; David Frost, producer (Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
Saariaho: Adriana Mater – Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor; Fleur Barron, Axelle Fanyo, Nicholas Phan & Christopher Purves; Jason O’Connell, producer (San Francisco Symphony; San Francisco Symphony Chorus; Timo Kurkikangas)