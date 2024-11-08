Beyoncé Leads 2025 Grammy Nominations With 11 Nods

Singer Beyonce poses with her Grammy trophies in the press room during the 59th Annual Grammy music Awards on February 12, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. / AFP / Robyn BECK (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards nominations have been announced. Leading the nominations with an impressive 11 nods, Beyoncé has once again asserted her place as a force within the industry. With this year’s 11 nods, Beyoncé has made history, becoming the most nominated artist in Grammy history with a total of 99 career nominations.

“Today we celebrate the amazing creative achievements of our music community,” said Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy in a statement. “It was an incredible year in music and these nominations reflect the work of a voting body that is more representative of the music community than ever before. The GRAMMY® became music’s most coveted award precisely because the recognition comes from one’s peers, and I’m so grateful for the Academy’s 13,000 voting members who take the time to evaluate all the amazing music, cast their votes, and honor their peers. Congratulations to all the nominees.”

Beyoncé’s remarkable nominations reflect her influence across genres. Her latest album, Cowboy Carter, the Act II of her Renaissance trilogy series is up for Album of the Year, with its lead single, “Texas Hold ‘Em,” in contention for both Record of the Year and Song of the Year. In a historic crossover, Cowboy Carter has also earned a nomination for Best Country Album—an unexpected recognition, especially given that the Houston native was notably absent from any Country Music Awards nominations. Beyoncé stands on the brink of becoming the most-awarded artist in Grammy history, making this year’s ceremony a potentially monumental moment in her career.

Additionally, Kendrick Lamar’s continued creativity is evident in his seven nominations. His hit single “Not Like Us” landed in the Record of the Year category, as well as Song of the Year. He was nominated twice in the Best Rap Performance category, for the aforementioned “Not Like Us,” as well as “Like That,” alongside Future and Metro Boomin. Lamar’s Grammy legacy is cemented with his latest nods, further proving that he remains one of the most impactful voices in hip hop.

Similarly, André 3000’s New Blue Sun brings his instrumental talent to the forefront in both the Album of the Year and Best Alternative Jazz Album categories.

In the Best New Artist category, Black talent shines brightly with Doechii, RAYE, and Shaboozey each earning well-deserved nominations. Doechii, with her signature blend of rap has captured the attention of listeners and critics alike with her unique sound and unapologetic creativity. Meanwhile, RAYE’s deeply personal lyricism and genre-blurring tracks have earned her widespread acclaim. Shaboozey also stands out as one to watch, with a fresh style that blends various musical influences and challenges conventions.

In the R&B realm, artists like Kehlani and SZA continue to dominate the scene. Kehlani is nominated for Best Progressive R&B Album with CRASH. SZA’s “Saturn,” is nominated for Best R&B Song. Additionally, Tems’ nomination for “Burning” in the Best R&B Song category.

The Grammys are set for February 4, 2025, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Grammy Awards ceremony will air live on February 4 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT.

See below for the full list of Grammy nominees.

Record Of The Year

“Now And Then” – The Beatles

“TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” – Beyoncé

“Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter

“360” – Charli xcx

“BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Billie Eilish

“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar

“Good Luck, Babe!” – Chappell Roan

“Fortnight” – Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone

Album Of The Year

New Blue Sun – André 3000

COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé

Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter

BRAT – Charli xcx

Djesse Vol. 4 – Jacob Collier

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan

THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT – Taylor Swift

Song Of The Year

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry & Mark Williams, songwriters (Shaboozey)

“BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Die With A Smile” – Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars)

“Fortnight” – Jack Antonoff, Austin Post & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone)

“Good Luck, Babe!” – Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, Daniel Nigro & Justin Tranter, songwriters (Chappell Roan)

“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar)

“Please Please Please” – Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)

“TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” – Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)

Best New Artist

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

RAYE

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Alissia

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Ian Fitchuk

Mustard

Daniel Nigro

Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical

Jessi Alexander

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

RAYE

Best Pop Vocal Album

Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish

eternal sunshine – Ariana Grande

Chappell Roan The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan

THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT – Taylor Swift

Best Dance Pop Recording

“Make You Mine” – Madison Beer

“Von dutch” – Charli xcx

“L’AMOUR DE MA VIE [OVER NOW EXTENDED EDIT]” – Billie Eilish

“yes, and?” – Ariana Grande

“Got Me Started” – Troye Sivan

Best Rock Song

“Beautiful People (Stay High)” – Dan Auerbach, Patrick Carney, Beck Hansen & Daniel Nakamura, songwriters (The Black Keys)

“Broken Man” – Annie Clark, songwriter (St. Vincent)

“Dark Matter” – Jeff Ament, Matt Cameron, Stone Gossard, Mike McCready, Eddie Vedder & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Pearl Jam)

“Dilemma” – Billie Joe Armstrong, Tré Cool & Mike Dirnt, songwriters (Green Day)

“Gift Horse” – Jon Beavis, Mark Bowen, Adam Devonshire, Lee Kiernan & Joe Talbot, songwriters (IDLES)

Best Alternative Music Album

Wild God – Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

Charm – Clairo

The Collective – Kim Gordon

What Now – Brittany Howard

All Born Screaming – St. Vincent

Best R&B Song

“After Hours” – Diovanna Frazier, Alex Goldblatt, Kehlani Parrish, Khris Riddick-Tynes & Daniel Upchurch, songwriters (Kehlani)

“Burning” – Ronald Banful & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Tems)

“Here We Go (Uh Oh)” – Sara Diamond, Sydney Floyd, Marisela Jackson, Courtney Jones, Carl McCormick & Kelvin Wooten, songwriters (Coco Jones)

“Ruined Me” – Jeff Gitelman, Priscilla Renea & Kevin Theodore, songwriters (Muni Long)

“Saturn” – Rob Bisel, Carter Lang, Solána Rowe, Jared Solomon & Scott Zhang, songwriters (SZA)

Best Progressive R&B Album

So Glad to Know You – Avery*Sunshine

En Route – Durand Bernarr

Bando Stone And The New World – Childish Gambino

CRASH – Kehlani

Why Lawd? – NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge)

Best Rap Performance

“Enough (Miami)” – Cardi B

“When The Sun Shines Again” – Common & Pete Rock Featuring Posdnuos

“NISSAN ALTIMA” – Doechii

“Houdini” – Eminem

“Like That” – Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar

“Yeah Glo!” – GloRilla

“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar

Best Alternative Jazz Album

Night Reign – Arooj Aftab

New Blue Sun – André 3000

Code Derivation – Robert Glasper

Foreverland – Keyon Harrold

No More Water: The Gospel Of James Baldwin – Meshell Ndegeocello

Best Country Album

COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé

F-1 Trillion – Post Malone

Deeper Well – Kacey Musgraves

Higher – Chris Stapleton

Whirlwind – Lainey Wilson

Best Americana Album

The Other Side – T Bone Burnett

$10 Cowboy – Charley Crockett

Trail Of Flowers – Sierra Ferrell

Polaroid Lovers – Sarah Jarosz

No One Gets Out Alive – Maggie Rose

Tigers Blood – Waxahatchee

Best Latin Pop Album

Funk Generation – Anitta

El Viaje – Luis Fonsi

GARCÍA – Kany García

Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran – Shakira

ORQUÍDEAS – Kali Uchis

Best African Music Performance

“Tomorrow” – Yemi Alade

“MMS” – Asake & Wizkid

“Sensational” – Chris Brown Featuring Davido & Lojay

“Higher” – Burna Boy

“Love Me JeJe” – Tems

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Televison)

American Fiction – Laura Karpman, composer

Challengers – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, composers

The Color Purple – Kris Bowers, composer

Dune: Part Two – Hans Zimmer, composer

Shōgun – Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross & Leopold Ross, composers

Best Opera Recording

Adams: Girls of the Golden West – John Adams, conductor; Paul Appleby, Julia Bullock, Hye Jung Lee, Daniela Mack, Elliot Madore, Ryan McKinny & Davóne Tines; Dmitriy Lipay, producer (Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Master Chorale)

Catán: Florencia en el Amazonas – Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Mario Chang, Michael Chioldi, Greer Grimsley, Nancy Fabiola Herrera, Mattia Olivieri, Ailyn Pérez & Gabriella Reyes; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Moravec: The Shining – Gerard Schwarz, conductor; Tristan Hallett, Kelly Kaduce & Edward Parks; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (Kansas City Symphony; Lyric Opera of Kansas City Chorus)

Puts: The Hours – Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Joyce DiDonato, Renée Fleming & Kelli O’Hara; David Frost, producer (Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Saariaho: Adriana Mater – Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor; Fleur Barron, Axelle Fanyo, Nicholas Phan & Christopher Purves; Jason O’Connell, producer (San Francisco Symphony; San Francisco Symphony Chorus; Timo Kurkikangas)