Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images

There’s a reason the kids are saying “you ate that” when your makeup, well, “eats!” And with Pantone Color Institute announcing the delectable ‘Mocha Mousse’ as Pantone Color of the Year for 2025, you’ll have even more delectable makeup inspiration to pull from.

As a brown, shade-inclusiv hue with warm undertones, the color’s tasteful glamor can enhance any chocolate and coffee-toned beauty moment.

The key to achieve the color, however, is an imperceptible shade-match. From Dries Van Noten and Gucci Beauty’s nude lipstick, to a eyeliner pencil by Pat McGrath Labs, ahead are 7 mocha-toned makeup products to get the look.

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on the links we provide, we may receive compensation.