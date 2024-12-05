There’s a reason the kids are saying “you ate that” when your makeup, well, “eats!” And with Pantone Color Institute announcing the delectable ‘Mocha Mousse’ as Pantone Color of the Year for 2025, you’ll have even more delectable makeup inspiration to pull from.
As a brown, shade-inclusiv hue with warm undertones, the color’s tasteful glamor can enhance any chocolate and coffee-toned beauty moment.
The key to achieve the color, however, is an imperceptible shade-match. From Dries Van Noten and Gucci Beauty’s nude lipstick, to a eyeliner pencil by Pat McGrath Labs, ahead are 7 mocha-toned makeup products to get the look.
01 MAC Lip Pencil, Stone
A trending muted grey-ish taupe brown, use the shade Stone to outline your mocha mousse lipstick with precise application. Available at www.maccosmetics.com
02 Dries Van Noten, 15 Tailored Nude Matte
Arguably the best Pantone shade match (with the exception of Gucci Beauty’s 100 Linda Beige), the tailored nude matte delivers intense pigment for 12-hour wear. Available at www.driesvannoten.com
03 PAT McGRATH LABS PermaGel Ultra Glide Eye Pencil, Shade
A mid-toned taupe eye pencil is the perfect compliment to mocha mousse lip and eyeshadow. Available at www.patmcgrath.com
04 Danessa Myricks Beauty Groundwork Palette, Defining Neutrals
The shades chiseled and stone are a near perfect match to the Color of the Year, with other shades, like sculpted and desert, adding dimension to your makeup palette. Available at danessamyricksbeauty.com
05 Gucci Beauty Satin Lipstick, 100 Linda Beige
Inspired by iconic Hollywood movies, a swatch of Gucci’s creamy satin lipstick will give your look a taste of glamor. Available at www.gucci.com
06 Haus Labs Edge Precision Pencil, Taupe Brown
If your hair color is a mocha mousse shade, let an award-winning warm-neutral eyebrow pencil sculpt your brows. Available at www.hauslabs.com
07 Byredo Limited Edition Kajal Pencil, Perplexed
The low-melting wax of a chunky eyeliner pencil on your waterline can add a sensory texture to your look of the year. Available at www.byredo.com
We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on the links we provide, we may receive compensation.