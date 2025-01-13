Your 2025 Hair Coloring Guide—According To Beyoncé’s Colorist

Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images

Nothing says “New Year makeover” like a box of hair dye. With the hair color market expected to reach 11.44 billion by 2029, coloring your hair is known to have a significant impact on your appearance. Last year, copper and platinum blonde—as seen on Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Ravyn Lenae—were the top picks of each season.

However, according to Rita Hazan, celebrity colorist and founder of Rita Hazan Salon, 2025 is all about decadent tones. While Pantone’s Color of the Year, mocha mousse is expected to have a moment, “I have a feeling that warm blondes, warm reds and rich browns will be trending this year,” she says.

As for what determines how popular a hair color becomes? “There are several factors that influence this,” Hazan says. First of all, seasons drive hair color trends. “Most of my clients tend to go lighter in the summer and darker in the winter,” she says, letting the climate dictate their dye. At the same time, “celebrities and influencers are also pushing the popularity of hair colors, as people tend to look to them to see what is trending.”

Below, Hazan predicts this year’s hair color trends, tone maintenance tips, and more.

Which hair colors will be popular this year?

Warm blondes and reds

Warmer tones, including blonde, red, and bronze are Hazan’s 2025 picks. “Warm tones are brighter and give off a happier vibe,” she says. “A lot of celebrities and influencers are already switching to a warmer tone.” According to L’Oreal Paris, the best hair colors for warm skin tones feature golden or reddish undertones, highlighting a brighter, luminous complexion.

Rich browns

Rich, muted tones, like coffee and chocolate, are expected to be big this year. Pantone’s “warming, brown hue” mocha mousse is setting the tone for 2025, inviting colors like chocolate martini, expresso, and baltic amber into the mix.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Zendaya attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

What does the hair coloring process consist of?

From single process and highlights, to bleached out, double-processed hair, the process behind your new look depends on what you’re getting done. For example, during the double process, “I bleach and tone the hair, usually very platinum,” Hazan says. She often does this with foil to section the hair and control the lighting process. Meanwhile, a single process, consisting of just a single step, is used to give all over color.

While you can DIY your hair from your bathroom, the condition of your hair can impact the final result. For example, according to Schwarzkopf, “previously bleached hair is more porous than natural hair,” causing a darker appearance than you may expect. Using permanent hair dye is recommended for covering gray hair, while semi-permanent can add an extra tone to your natural color without the appearance of root regrowth.

How do I maintain my color?

While permanent hair color should last until the color grows out, they can fade over time (and quicker) depending on your maintenance routine. “It is very important to condition your hair and only use color-safe products,” she says. “This will work wonders on your hair and will help maintain the color.”

Products like Rita Hazan’s True Color Collection, which includes a shine gloss and conditioner, is formulated to protect and maintain color. “These products leave your hair feeling silky and nourished,” she says. Meanwhile, Hazan is also known for coloring and maintaining Beyoncé’s platinum hair, having used products like Cécred’s Fermented Rice and Rose Protein Ritual.

How does skin tone impact how a hair color looks?

“Skin tones and undertones definitely impact how a hair color looks,” she says. Just like foundation shades, hair color spans warm, cool and neutral undertones. “You must pick a color that compliments your skin tone or else the color will wash you out or look cheap.”

To do this, “I recommend looking at pictures of people with similar skin tones,” she says. Or, going to a specialist that understands your skin tone.

What should I know before coloring textured hair?

Don’t over process.

Sometimes you just can’t be as light as you want. It’s better to be happy with being as close to the color you’re looking for, as this will prevent your hair from getting damaged.

Wait 3-4 months in between color treatments to maintain your hair’s healthiness.