Star Gazing: ‘One Of Them Days’ Premiere, Monday Night Raw, Zendaya, Keke Palmer And More

Black excellence was front and center this week as stars lit up red carpets, premieres, and landmark celebrations coast to coast. From Atlanta to Los Angeles and beyond, the culture’s brightest talents made their mark at major events, showcasing their style, grace, and influence.

In Georgia’s capital, the premiere of One of Them Days brought together Keke Palmer, Lawrence Lamont, Vanessa Bell Calloway, and more for a star-studded evening of film and conversation. Out west, Netflix’s Monday Night Raw premiere dazzled Los Angeles with appearances by Tiffany Haddish, Lil Rel Howery, Wale, and Bianca Belair. Meanwhile, in Las Vegas, CES 2025 welcomed tech innovators and celebrities alike, while in Hollywood, the late August Wilson was posthumously honored with a Walk of Fame star, with tributes from Denzel Washington, and the Piano Lesson’s Danielle Deadwyler, and Malcolm Washington.

Take a look at the stars that were having a time on the town.

Mandii B, Lawrence Lamont, Keke Palmer, and Weezy in ATL. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 08: (L-R) Mandii B, Lawrence Lamont, Keke Palmer, and Weezy attend a screening of “One of Them Days” at Regal Atlantic Station on January 08, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Sony)

Keke Palmer on the carpet. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 08: Keke Palmer attends a screening of “One of Them Days” at Regal Atlantic Station on January 08, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Sony)

“New Edition” cast members Luke James and Elijah Kelley reunite. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 08: (L-R) Luke James and Elijah Kelley attend a screening of “One of Them Days” at Regal Atlantic Station on January 08, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Sony)

Vanessa Bell Calloway attends a screening of “One of Them Days.” ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 08: Vanessa Bell Calloway attends a screening of “One of Them Days” at Regal Atlantic Station on January 08, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Sony)

Mandii B., Weezy, Keke Palmer, and Lawrence Lamont onstage in ATL. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 08: (L-R) Mandii B., Weezy, Keke Palmer, and Lawrence Lamont speak on a panel during a screening of “One of Them Days” at Regal Atlantic Station on January 08, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Sony)

T.I. & Tiny wave to the camera. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 08: (L-R) Tiny Harris, Lawrence Lamont, and T.I. attend a screening of “One of Them Days” at Regal Atlantic Station on January 08, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Sony)

Montez Ford, Jordan the Stallion and Bianca Belair attend Netflix’s Debut of WWE Monday Night Raw. INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 06: (L-R) Montez Ford, Jordan the Stallion and Bianca Belair attend Netflix’s Debut of WWE Monday Night Raw at Intuit Dome on January 06, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images for Netflix)

Karen Civil in Los Angeles. INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 06: Karen Civil attends Netflix’s Debut of WWE Monday Night Raw at Intuit Dome on January 06, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

Blxst and Wale attend Monday Night Raw in L.A. INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 06: (L-R) Blxst and Wale attend Netflix’s Debut of WWE Monday Night Raw at Intuit Dome on January 06, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images for Netflix)

Lil Red Howery in Los Angeles. INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 06: Lil Rel Howery attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix’s “WWE Monday Night Raw” at Intuit Dome on January 06, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Tiffany Haddish on the red carpet. INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 06: Tiffany Haddish attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix’s “WWE Monday Night Raw” at Intuit Dome on January 06, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Zendaya at the Special Screening of “Challengers” on the west coast. WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 06: Zendaya at the Special Screening of “Challengers” at the Pacific Design Center on January 06, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Stewart Cook/Amazon MGM Studios via Getty Images)

Chloe Bailey visits SiriusXM. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 07: Chloe Bailey visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on January 07, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Father and son take the mic. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 07: (L-R) Malcolm Washington and Denzel Washington speak onstage as Pulitzer-Winning Playwright August Wilson is posthumously honored with a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 07, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Malcolm Washington and Danielle Deadwyler celebrate August Wilson. Director/producer Malcolm Washington (L) and actress Danielle Deadwyler attend the posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony for US playwright August Wilson, in Hollywood, California on January 7, 2025. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Laci Mosley visits the Empire State Building. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 10: Laci Mosley visits the Empire State Building on January 10, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

Chanel Iman promotes her lifestyle brand. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 06: Chanel Iman is seen during a segment of “Good Day New York” to promote her lifestyle brand Chasa on January 06, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Simon/Getty Images)

Tank performs during Club Quarantine. WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 11: Tank performs during Club Quarantine Live With D-Nice at the Kennedy Center Concert Hall on January 11, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Udo Salters Photography/Getty Images)

Rapsody performs in Washington, DC. WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 11: Rapsody performs druing Club Quarantine Live With D-Nice at the Kennedy Center Concert Hall on January 11, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Udo Salters Photography/Getty Images)

will.i.am talks tech in Las Vegas. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 08: (L-R) Carolyn Giardina, Senior Entertainment Technology & Crafts Editor, Variety and will.i.am, Founder & CEO, FYI speak onstage during the Variety Entertainment Summit at CES on January 08, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Variety via Getty Images)

Coco Gauff at the Australian Open. USA’s Coco Gauff prepares to serve against compatriot Sofia Kenin during their women’s singles match on day two of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 13, 2025. (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP) / — IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE — (Photo by DAVID GRAY/AFP via Getty Images)