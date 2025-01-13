HomeEntertainment

Star Gazing: ‘One Of Them Days’ Premiere, Monday Night Raw, Zendaya, Keke Palmer And More

Celebrities took center stage this week, from red carpet premieres to historic honors.
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 06: Bianca Belair attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix’s “WWE Monday Night Raw” at Intuit Dome on January 06, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)
By Okla Jones ·

Black excellence was front and center this week as stars lit up red carpets, premieres, and landmark celebrations coast to coast. From Atlanta to Los Angeles and beyond, the culture’s brightest talents made their mark at major events, showcasing their style, grace, and influence.

In Georgia’s capital, the premiere of One of Them Days brought together Keke Palmer, Lawrence Lamont, Vanessa Bell Calloway, and more for a star-studded evening of film and conversation. Out west, Netflix’s Monday Night Raw premiere dazzled Los Angeles with appearances by Tiffany Haddish, Lil Rel Howery, Wale, and Bianca Belair. Meanwhile, in Las Vegas, CES 2025 welcomed tech innovators and celebrities alike, while in Hollywood, the late August Wilson was posthumously honored with a Walk of Fame star, with tributes from Denzel Washington, and the Piano Lesson’s Danielle Deadwyler, and Malcolm Washington.

Take a look at the stars that were having a time on the town.

