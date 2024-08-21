WATCH: John David Washington, Samuel L. Jackson And Danielle Deadwyler Star In ‘The Piano Lesson’ Trailer

Photo Credit: David Lee / Netflix

Today, ahead of the film’s premiere at the Toronto Film Festival next month, Netflix revealed the trailer for The Piano Lesson—starring John David Washington and Danielle Deadwyler.

Adapted from August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning stage play, the film examines the intergenerational dynamics of identity, resilience and transcendence – revealing startling truths about how the past is perceived and who gets to define one’s legacy. The Piano Lesson is also the feature debut for Malcolm Washington, movie’s director and John David’s brother.

“Every family has a history, stories from the past that inform the present; an origin story. Ultimately this story is much bigger than me and my family — it, like the Black American experience, is an interconnected web of stories that span space and time,” Malcolm said in a statement. “I hope that when audiences experience our film, they see themselves on the screen and hear the voices of their ancestors calling to them, oﬀering peace and protection.”

From Oscar nominated producers Denzel Washington and Todd Black, and featuring an all-star cast including Samuel L. Jackson, Ray Fisher, Michael Potts, Erykah Badu and Corey Hawkins, audiences will get a firsthand perspective on the Charles household, and how something that was supposed to bring the family together, also has the power to tear them apart.

The Piano Lesson will hit select theaters on November 8, before streaming on Netflix November 22. Take a look at the trailer below.