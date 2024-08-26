9 Times Keke Palmer Proved She’s A Cheeky, Demure Beauty

Mike Coppola/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Lauren Keyana “Keke” Palmer has been America’s Sweetheart since birth, 32 years ago today. The child actress’s stardom was first recognized in 2004 (at age 10) from her role in Barbershop 2: Back in Business, just before her career took off after landing a lead in Akeelah and the Bee and Madea’s Family Reunion (2006). Since then, we’ve seen her in a number of films and television series, from Jordan Peele’s Nope to horror series Scream Queens, turning Palmer into a face we could never forget.

With a cheeky smile to compliment her roles and humor, the A-list celebrity is of course known for her trendsetting beauty looks, too. At the 2021 Met Gala, Palmer hosted (and went viral) in an elongated smokey eye and ‘70s bouffant blowout which channeled Diana Ross. Then, two years later, she revisited the look at the 2023 Met. That time, her hair was combed back and ends flipped for a touch of ‘60s “Old Hollywood” glamour.

Returning to current trends, the 28th Annual Webby Awards saw the actress in a full-bodied black wig with champagne-studded nails and glittered eyeshadow. Meanwhile, a yellow sequin gown at the 2024 Pre-GRAMMY Gala looked best with a pinned updo, showing off burnt orange curls which overlaid her warm-toned beat. Claiming her stake once and for all, Palmer reawakened beauty at the 2024 Met Gala in a foot-tall ponytail with sequins cascading from her face to the base of her hair, reminding us just how ethereal she is.

Below, take a look at 9 times Keke Palmer proved her beauty is just as demure as it is cheeky.

2024 Met Gala

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Keke Palmer attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

28th Annual Webby Awards

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 13: Keke Palmer attends the 28th Annual Webby Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on May 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for The Webby Awards)

2024 Pre-GRAMMY Gala

Keke Palmer at the Pre-GRAMMY Gala held at The Beverly Hilton on February 3, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

Miu Miu Women’s S/S 2023 show

PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 04: Keke Palmer attends the Miu Miu Womenswear S/S 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Palais d’Iena on October 04, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Miu Miu)

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 3rd Annual Gala

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 03: Keke Palmer attends the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 3rd Annual Gala Presented by Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)

2021 Met Gala

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Keke Palmer attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

2023 Met Gala

Keke Palmer at The Carlyle Hotel before the 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty on May 1, 2023 in New York, New York. (Photo by Steve Eichner/WWD via Getty Images)

Universal Pictures’s “NOPE” Premiere

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 18: Keke Palmer attends the world premiere of Universal Pictures’ “NOPE” at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 18, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

30th ESSENCE Festival Of Culture