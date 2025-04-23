Tabitha & Chance Brown Celebrate Their Love With New Fragrances

Arnold Turner/Getty Images Friday’s with Tab & Chance

America’s favorite couple, Tabitha and Chance Brown, just dropped something extra special: their very first fragrance collection together. Inspired by their decades-long love story, the new line, Fridays by Tab – Her Business and Fridays by Chance – His Business, launched just in time for their anniversary. In true Tab and Chance fashion, the scents are full of heart, memory, and intention.

Below, ESSENCE sat down with the Browns to talk inspiration, legacy, and why their scents are truly better together.

ESSENCE: Congratulations on the launch of your fragrance collection! What inspired you two to create this together?

Tabitha Brown: Thank you! We’ve both always loved fragrance—we’re true fragrance junkies. If you step into our closet, baby, they’re all lined up! But beyond that, we wanted to do something memorable together. Fragrance brings back moments. You smell something, and it takes you back. So we thought, what better way to celebrate our love—and our anniversary—than to create a scent that feels like a memory?

Chance Brown: I agree with everything Tab said. I just really wanted to do something with my wife that contributes to our legacy. I like the idea of our grandkids being able to say, “My grandparents made this.” I’m at the age where I think about that now—even though we don’t have grandkids yet! But it matters to me.

That’s so thoughtful. Can you each describe your scent in three words?

TB: Warm. Brown sugar. Hug. I know that’s technically four words, but that’s the vibe! I wanted something sweet and comforting—like a warm embrace. People are saying it smells like a hug, and that’s exactly what I was going for.

CB: For me: masculine, sexy, and long-lasting. I love when a scent lingers, even after you’ve left the room. That’s the kind of impact I wanted it to have.

Were there any moments in your relationship that influenced the scent?

TB: Not specific moments, but more so the things we both love. I’m a food girl—y’all know that—so I leaned into gourmand notes like vanilla, caramel, and chocolate. I even started studying perfumery, mixing oils and reading books so I could really understand how to build a scent. I don’t love florals too much, but I wanted just a hint, mixed in with those sweet, edible notes.

CB: I was inspired by the scents we grew up with in Black households. You know, the oils from the man on the corner, or that lingering cologne you’d smell in church or at Howard homecoming. Those memories are priceless—but I wanted to elevate that experience and bottle it. Something that smells like us and feels luxurious.

The bottle is so unique—can you explain the inspiration behind the design and what it means to you?

TB: When we sat down to design the bottles, we knew we didn’t want something typical. We wanted a sculpture—something that felt like us. Our love story began in the ’90s, so the aesthetic is definitely a nod to that era. But more than that, the bottles are a physical symbol of our connection. They’re made to hug—to fit together in an embrace. That’s intentional. It’s our way of saying: this is love, this is unity, this is art.

CB: You know those Black art paintings from back in the day—the ones where the husband and wife are holding each other? Every Black household had at least one of those on the wall. That was our inspiration, too. We wanted to bottle that feeling. That same sense of pride, intimacy, and Black love that was in those images? That’s what this design represents.

TB: If you look closely, you’ll see little details too. One of the bottles even has waves carved into the top—that’s him! [laughs] We used to call him “The Wave,” so it’s like a little inside joke and love letter at the same time. And the other bottle? That’s me. Together, it tells our story.

So the bottle is more than just packaging—it’s a sculpture of your story?

TB: Exactly. It’s functional, it’s symbolic, and it’s beautiful. Just like Black love.

How does the fragrance align with your brand, one that’s rooted in love and authenticity?

TB: This fragrance is us. It’s who we are. The journey we’ve taken—from our humble beginnings to this new chapter—is all in there. It represents the traditional and the untraditional parts of our story.

CB: Our love story had its ups and downs, just like many others. We started off traditional—me as a cop, Tab working 9-to-5—and then it all shifted when she chased her dreams and built this beautiful life through acting, content, and now business. This fragrance reflects that journey. It’s familiar, but fresh. Traditional, but new. It smells like nothing you’ve smelled before—but it also smells like home.

TB: And when you layer our fragrances together? Whew! It’s next level. That’s what we’re really about—better together.

How do you want couples who look up to you to feel when wearing this fragrance?

TB: I want them to feel like, ‘Ooh, I’m great and I’m sexy all on my own… but with my partner? We’re unstoppable. We created this fragrance with connection in mind—when you come together, it should feel elevated. That’s what we’re about, and that’s what we want this scent to represent. We’re not just selling a product; we’re sharing our love through fragrance.

We want to bring people closer together with scent—the kind that makes you want to lean in, get close, linger under someone’s neck a little longer. That’s the magic of it. And for our single folks? Baby, when you walk by, we want heads turning. Somebody’s gonna stop you like, “Wait a minute… how you doing?” That’s the power of a good fragrance—it attracts, it connects, it tells a story.

Beyond fragrance, what do you hope couples take away from seeing you two work together?

CB: I hope we inspire married couples to keep it in the house—to build together, to dream together, to grow through business together. This journey has been fun, educational, and deeply fulfilling. We’re learning more about each other, supporting one another, and building something with purpose. It’s not always easy, but it’s worth it. And if we can be an example of what it looks like to love out loud and collaborate in business? Then that’s a win.