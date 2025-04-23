6 Lightweight Body Butters To Keep You Radiant All Spring And Summer

As the weather warms up and we finally shed those winter layers, it’s time to rethink our skincare game. Heavy creams had their moment during those dry, chilly months—but for the humid ones? That’s where lightweight body butters come in. They’re rich enough to keep your skin soft and nourished, but airy enough to melt in without leaving you sticky or shiny. Basically, your skin stays glowing under the sun—not greasy.
Not only do they provide hydration, they also soothe post-sun skin, and leave you smelling amazing. And let’s be real—there’s something luxurious about slathering on a whipped butter that sinks right in and gives your skin that dewy, sun-kissed look.
Another reason to love them? They make the perfect base for layering your fragrance, helping your scent last longer in the heat. Lastly, they’re easy to toss in your beach bag, weekend tote, or carry-on for a little glow-on-the-go moment.
Below for the top, lightweight body butters—from soft floral scents and fresh citrus, to cozy vanilla—for the season.
Osea Undaria Algae Body Butter
If your skin’s been craving luxury, look no further. This silky, lightweight butter is packed with undaria algae, ceramides, and shea butter to lock in moisture and smooth texture. It’s the kind of rich hydration that sinks in fast but leaves your skin feeling like velvet all day.Available at oseamalibu.com
This body butter is a full-body vacation in a jar. Infused with hyaluronic acid, passionflower seed oil, and Bacuri butter, it delivers next-level hydration without a greasy feel. And that Cheirosa 59 scent? A sultry mix of plum, violet, and vetiver that lingers in the best way.Available at sephora.com
This cult-fave butter is whipped to perfection and rooted in purpose. With ethically sourced shea butter from Ghana, Hanahana Beauty’s formula feels rich but airy, gliding over skin and soaking in effortlessly. The Amber Vanilla scent gives soft, cozy vibes while your skin gets all the love.Available at ulta.com
This body butter does exactly what the name promises. Made in collaboration with Black women who know what real moisture looks and feels like, this whipped blend of shea butter, sweet almond oil, and glycerin melts right in, leaving your skin soft, radiant, and never sticky.Available at amazon.com
A blend of shea, cocoa, and argan butters, with coconut oil for a formula that feels indulgent, that sinks in like a dream. The vanilla cashmere scent is warm, luxe, and totally addictive—just like soft, summer-ready skin should be.Available at amazon.com