6 Lightweight Body Butters To Keep You Radiant All Spring And Summer

Ayo Banton / Getty Images

As the weather warms up and we finally shed those winter layers, it’s time to rethink our skincare game. Heavy creams had their moment during those dry, chilly months—but for the humid ones? That’s where lightweight body butters come in. They’re rich enough to keep your skin soft and nourished, but airy enough to melt in without leaving you sticky or shiny. Basically, your skin stays glowing under the sun—not greasy.

Not only do they provide hydration, they also soothe post-sun skin, and leave you smelling amazing. And let’s be real—there’s something luxurious about slathering on a whipped butter that sinks right in and gives your skin that dewy, sun-kissed look.

Another reason to love them? They make the perfect base for layering your fragrance, helping your scent last longer in the heat. Lastly, they’re easy to toss in your beach bag, weekend tote, or carry-on for a little glow-on-the-go moment.

Below for the top, lightweight body butters—from soft floral scents and fresh citrus, to cozy vanilla—for the season.

