Travis Hunter Headlines Adidas Football’s Star-Studded 2025 Rookie Class

Evoto

Football is back, baby!

Well, kinda. For football fans who have been having withdrawals every Sunday (Thursday and Mondays too), the real action is still months away, but at least tomorrow’s NFL Draft can satisfy the itch a little while longer.

Just in time for the momentous occasion, adidas Football is getting in on the action. The sports apparel giant just dropped its 2025 rookie class lineup and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter will be taking his talents back to the brand, leading the charge of its twelve-player rookie roster.

Many first became acquainted with Hunter during his remarkable two-way play at Colorado (and if not then, through the online controversy several months ago with his fiancée Leanna Lenee), and he’ll be continuing his existing partnership with adidas as he transitions to the professional ranks. His historic season earned him an unprecedented collection of accolades, including the Heisman Trophy, Walter Camp Award, AP Player of the Year, Paul Hornung Award, Chuck Bednarik Award, and Biletnikoff Award.

“adidas has been great in how they’ve supported me on my journey to the league,” said Travis Hunter. “I can’t wait for everyone to see the exciting things we’ve got cooking for my rookie season as we bring speed and style together.”

Joining Hunter are fellow projected top-10 picks Abdul Carter (OLB, Penn State) and Jalon Walker (OLB, Georgia), defensive standouts known for their combination of speed and power. The rookie class also features projected first-round selections Shemar Stewart and Nic Scourton, both defensive ends from Texas A&M.

The remaining signees showcase adidas’s eye for talent across various positions. with wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (Ohio State), cornerbacks Maxwell Hairston (Kentucky) and Shavon Revel (ECU), running back Dylan Sampson (Tennessee), wide receivers Jalen Royals (Utah State) and Nick Nash (San Jose State), and tight end Elijah Arroyo (Miami) all rounding out the roster.

Projected as a top-5 pick in tomorrow’s draft, Hunter represents the rare modern athlete who excelled on both sides of the ball at the highest collegiate level. His game-changing abilities as both a receiver and defensive back make him a unicorn in today’s specialized football landscape.

This incoming class joins an adidas roster already featuring some of the NFL’s biggest stars, including Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys, Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Detroit Lions, Garrett Wilson of the New York Jets and Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs, among others.