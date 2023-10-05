The Top 3 Beauty Trends From Fashion Month’s SS24 Season

For the past month–from New York to Paris– beauty pros have created awe-inspiring looks for highly anticipated runway shows. The spring/summer 2024 season included everything from structural liner looks to blushy cheeks– all of which are getting us excited for the sunnier months ahead.

And the hair this season wasn’t just about the sleek, either. The ribbon-adorned tresses at Collina Strada and Christian Siriano certainly caught our attention as well. Meanwhile, major braids were spotted at Luar– who sent spiky ones down the runway– and at Diotima with a face-framing updo.

As for makeup? Blushed cheeks, and head-turning eye looks were abundant. The rosy glow at Kim Shui and Prabal Gurung were thanks to Romero Jennings and MAC Cosmetics, while Sergio Hudson’s was courtesy of Fashion Fair Cosmetics. Then, there were the next level liners at Eckhaus Latta and on the icon, Angela Bassett, at Mugler.

All together, the season was a reminder that keeping the skin fresh and glowing leaves much room to have fun with the details. Below, find 3 standout beauty moments from fashion month’s SS24 season.

1. Bold eye looks

Mugler

PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 02: Angela Bassett walks the runway during the Mugler Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show as part of the Paris Fashion Week on October 2, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor LOCHON/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Rick Owens

Masha Popova

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 17: A model walks the runway during the Masha Popova Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show as part of the London Fashion Week on September 17, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

KNWLS

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 17: A model walks the runway during the KNWLS Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show as part of the London Fashion Week on September 17, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

ECKHAUS LATTA

2. Statement hair

Collina Strada

Christian Siriano

Model on the runway at the Christian Siriano Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show at the Pierre Hotel on September 8, 2023 in New York, New York. (Photo by Rodin Banica/WWD via Getty Images)

Luar

Diotima

3. Blush

Prabal Gurung

NYFW SS24 PrabalGurung MAC PRO Make Up

Sergio Hudson

NEW YORK, USA – SEPTEMBER 10: A model walks the runway during the Sergio Hudson Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show as part of the New York Fashion Week on September 10, 2023 in NY. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Giorgio Armani

MILAN, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 24: Models walk the runway at the Giorgio Armani fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 on September 24, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Versace

Kim Shui