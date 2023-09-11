Backstage At Sergio Hudson’s Vintage-Inspired SS 24’ Presentation

Hours ahead of Sergio Hudson’s Spring/Summer 2024 presentation, the designer shared that he pulled design cues from ‘70s airport looks for his latest collection. He used vintage looks of celebrities like Bianca Jagger, Mick Jagger and Tina Turner as a guide. Hudson noted during our conversation that he also used clients like Savannah James as a source of inspiration. “She purchases a lot of clothing from us. She kind of reminds me of a ‘70s Tina Turner,” he said.

Hudson mentioned here that his mother, “a traditional Southern woman” was also a key figure he looked to for SS24. The polished inclinations that manifested in each of his collections stem from her stunning and perfectly paired looks that she has been wearing in South Carolina for years. “It’s always very put together–and I feel like that’s a very Southern thing.”

Backstage at Spring Studios, catching a glimpse of the glam spearheaded by Fred Sanders it became clear that the minimalistic beauty looks of the hippie era were being prioritized. The iconic beauty brand Fashion Fair was responsible for the stunning beats. Simple swept-back buns led by key artist Tamika Gibson featured tie-in ribbons that were a part of the visual story the couturier was telling.

On the runway, as hits like “She’s A Bitch” by Missy Elliott and Remy Ma’s “I’m Conceited” blared, Sergio Hudson’s muses materialized. In front of a front row consisting of June Ambrose, Kimora Lee Simmons, Bresha Webb and more–the models donned brilliant two-pieces and floaty, pussy-bow dresses. There was a confidence exuding from every single muse too, these women killed the catwalk. Power suits, a snatched houndstooth bodysuit, and exquisite sequined skirts stunned the showgoers. Rosette Larroude sandals and office-ready pumps topped off each look. The bold colors selected for the range were perhaps the most exciting part of the collection: a workwear essential black, an olive green, a punchy orange, deep brown, and a sleek teal.

Hudson felt the new line strayed a bit away from what he’s largely known for. “It’s a bit of a departure, but not so much as a departure from what [my customers] have seen before,” he said. The departure looked like pieces that the everyday woman can mesh into her wardrobe: a sexy pencil dress, maxi dresses in numerous hues and so many more options. He’s hopeful that his customers will understand they can easily lean on these pieces. We firmly believe they will.

