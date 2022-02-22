Savannah James And Some Of Her Best Recent Fashion Moments

Savannah Brinson James is the “Queen” of serving up style on the ‘gram. For those of you who are not familiar, Mrs. James is not only the gorgeous mother of three beautiful children, but she is also the wife of NBA star “King” LeBron James. The interior designer is also the woman that’s been fiercely applying pressure to the fashion game by showing off her signature style on Instagram.

While Mrs. James, has been amorously known for playing the silent and supportive wife to her famous husband, the busy mom and wife have made a big impression on her 1.7M followers.

Recently, the 35-year-old showed off her fashionable threads as she headed out for All-Star Weekend. Check out the look below:

Styled by iCon Billingsley, Mrs. James stepped out wearing a gray plaid suit with a matching button-down shirt and suspenders by Thebe Magugu. She completed the look with a mini white By Far bag and Louboutin white pumps.

The beautiful wife, who is also King James’ high school sweetheart, captioned her photo: “Keeping it 🅿️ and poppin.’”

Yes, sis!

This isn’t the first time that Mrs. James stunned people on the internet. See another one of her fabulous looks that left us wanting more.

Also styled by Billingsley, Mrs. James had us breathless as she stepped out for a little date night in this feathery black suit jacket dress by 16Arlington. She is accessorized with sexy black ankle-strap pumps by Gianvito Rossi. We also love her red loose curled hair styled by King Carter.

Perfection with a touch of class. We’re keeping our eyes out for more fashion flicks from this trendy Queen of the court.

What do you think of her look?