Love conquers all – even when you’re physically far away from the one you love!

LeBron James is having the most unorthodox season of basketball. In addition to playing in an arena with no fans, he’s also confined inside the NBA bubble away from his wife and three adorable children. That didn’t stop him from sending tremendous birthday love to his wife Savannah, who is holding it down on the home front.

Tennis player Naomi Osaka also had birthday wishes for her boyfriend YBN Cordae. Also, find out how Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker turned a date night into a major opportunity to give back.

Scroll through the gallery to see all the best Black love moments of the week.