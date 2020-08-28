Love conquers all – even when you’re physically far away from the one you love!
LeBron James is having the most unorthodox season of basketball. In addition to playing in an arena with no fans, he’s also confined inside the NBA bubble away from his wife and three adorable children. That didn’t stop him from sending tremendous birthday love to his wife Savannah, who is holding it down on the home front.
Tennis player Naomi Osaka also had birthday wishes for her boyfriend YBN Cordae. Also, find out how Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker turned a date night into a major opportunity to give back.
LeBron And Savannah James
The basketball star sent a loving shot out to his wife Savannah, who celebrated her 34th birthday this year. "My Beautiful, strong, ambitious, driven, committed, loving, amazing woman I call my queen. My best friend, my love, my wife," he wrote. "I scream from the damn bubble happy birthday."
The Wades
Dwyane Wade had a sweet send-off for his 18-year-old son Zaire, who is heading off to New Hampshire for his post-graduate year.
Kandi Burruss And Todd Tucker
These Atlanta lovebirds gave back in a major way with their date night for a cause. In partnership with Meals On Wheels Atlanta, the couple hosted was a socially distanced screening Crazy Rich Asians!
Naomi Osaka And YBN Cordae
The tennis player wished her rapper boyfriend a happy 23rd birthday with a sweet message. "I always feel so lucky to be in your life and to be continuously learning from you," Osaka wrote.
Chance The Rapper And Wife Kirsten Bennett
The rapper and his wife shared a sweet new photoshoot with their two daughters Kensli and Marley. (Photos by Naja Lerus Photography)
Kirk Franklin
The gospel singer posted up with his children Caziah, Kennedy and Carrington.
Angela Simmons And Daniel Jacobs
The lovebirds were living their best life this week, enjoying the great outdoors.
Tanya Sam and Paul Judge
The Real Housewives Of Atlanta couple enjoyed a chill night at home.
Monique And Chris Samuels
In honor of National Rainbow Baby Day, The Real Housewives Of Potomac star shared some throwback photos of their baby shower for their son Chase Omari. "We had a rough start with our pregnancy but I’m so thankful God blessed us with a happy and healthy baby boy," says the reality star. "He’s brightened our family from the moment he was born."