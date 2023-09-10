Eckhaus Latta’s SS24 Beauty Look Was All About Structural Liner And In-Motion Hair

From lace numbers in baby blue and black to sheer dresses, the Eckhaus Latta SS24 show was a blend of casual-sexy. A contemporary and natural beauty look tied everything together courtesy of hairstylist, Dylan Chalves and makeup artist, Daniel Sasstrom. Think: eyeliner shaped like a pair of sleek sunglasses and windswept blow outs.

“The idea is modern-casual,” says Chalves about the hair. Additionally, “it’s supposed to look natural, brushed out and stuck in motion.” To accomplish this, Chalves applied the Maximista Thickening Spray from Oribe on the ends of freshly blown out hair. After the strands were picked apart like cotton candy, the Swept Up Volume Spray was applied to stick the hair in place. Lastly, the sides were slicked back with mousse to mimic the look of wind blowing back the hair. Chalves and team opted for a dry brushing approach instead of teasing. “Teasing the hair would make it look more like a bird’s nest and a lot heavier,” she says.

NEW YORK, USA – SEPTEMBER 09: Paloma Elsesser walks the runway during the Eckhaus Latta Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show as part of the New York Fashion Week on September 9, 2023 in NY. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

To complement the in-motion hair, oval eye makeup and bronzed skin did the trick. Sasstrom lined around the eyes with a dark brown MAC Chromaline liner. To contrast the structural eye look, those without it were left with contoured and radiant complexions. “This is a nod to a fresh, summer babe at Studio 54 nightclub,” says Sasstrom.

And speaking of a night out, if you’re seeking inspiration for your next one, perhaps a page out of Eckhaus Latta’s book is worth considering. Maybe you embrace the freshly blown out look or you keep your makeup minimal and glowy. To top it off? Get creative with your liner and let your eyes do the talking.