Romero Jennings Sent The Most Gorgeous Blush Looks Down The NYFW Runways

In a sea of no makeup-makeup looks at the NYFW SS24 shows, veteran makeup artist Romero Jennings’ wave of stellar blushes truly stand out. At Prabal Gurung, for example, to complement the regal, shoulder-length gold earrings and figure-hugging dresses, apricot blushes and green shadows were abound. Additionally, to pair with Kim Shui’s mint green blazers and lace corsets, coral cheeks and fuchsia lips did the trick.

For Jennings, “beauty is about expression. It’s over the top,” he tells ESSENCE. “I love combining my Jamaican heritage with the designer’s vision. Jamaica is very colorful and playful. And I love making it feel personal.”

Jennings took time out of his busy fashion month schedule to chat with ESSENCE about the inspiration behind each look and the key products used.

Prabal Gurung

NYFW SS24 PrabalGurung MAC PRO Make Up

The inspiration

“This season, the Prabal woman was supposed to look like she was frolicking with her lover and then realized she was running late for a gala she was invited to,” Jennings explains. “We wanted it to look like she quickly put her makeup look together but it still comes together as polished and beautiful in the end.”

The technique

“We created a C shape with blush. I wanted to make sure it was pronounced and could be seen well in person and in photographs,” he says of the heavy application.

Key products used

To achieve the gorgeous blush, Jennings opted to mix Extra Dimension blush in Cheeky Bites and Hushed Tone to give the face extra dimension. Meanwhile, Locked Kiss in Brazen was applied to the lips. As for the colorful shadows? Pro Longwear paint pot was washed across the lid in blue, green, yellow and pink hues.

Kim Shui

The inspiration

“I was inspired to make the look Victorian yet modern,” to match the garments. “And that’s why I wanted to do such a high placement of blush,” he says. Additionally, “ I think this season is all about perfecting an understated look.”

The Technique

“I placed the blush at the apples of the cheeks and stretched it upwards for a lifted look.”

Key Products Used

For this blush look, Extra Dimension in Rosy Cheeks was blended in an upward motion to accentuate the cheekbones. Squirt Plumping in Amped was applied before being topped off with Lipglass.