At 63, Angela Bassett Is As Flawless As She Was On Her First ESSENCE Cover

The number 63 doesn’t even sound right when saying it in the same sentence as the name Angela Bassett, but today the woman considered one of the greatest actresses of our time does indeed turn the big 6-3.

Though looking at Ms. Bassett you’d never guess her age, the Academy Award-nominated star certainly has the longevity on screen to back up that figure. In fact, she earned that Oscar nomination (and won the Golden Globe) for what was considered her first lead breakout role as Tina Turner in What’s Love Got to Do With It.

From there, a slew of roles and accolades followed over the years, including a SAG Award for Black Panther; EMMY nominations for The Rosa Parks Story, American Horror Story, Master of None, and A Black Lady Sketch Show; and a Critic’s Choice Super Award for 9-1-1. Bassett has also been nominated for 23 NAACP Image Awards and won 11.

ESSENCE has been there every step of the way during Bassett’s career, documenting the thespian’s talents and limitless beauty since the ’90s. Take a look back at Bassett on the cover of the magazine over the years.

01 December 1992 02 December 1995 03 January 2003 04 May 2005 05 March 2018