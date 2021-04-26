Every Red Carpet Where Angela Bassett Proved She’s An Ageless Beauty After 60

(Photo by Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images)

If you’re still talking about all of the glamorous arrivals and appearances at last night’s 93rd Annual Academy Awards, you’re not alone. As usual, the stars didn’t disappoint, with your favorite celebs showing up dripped in couture and putting their best face forward.

One actress we can always count on to show up looking absolutely flawless from head-to-toe is Angela Bassett. Of course, she’s Black Hollywood royalty walking, and each time she steps onto the red carpet, we’re reminded of two things: Angel Bassett is aging in reverse and melanin is absolutely magical. Bassett is 62, but when the 911 star poses for the cameras, you’ll blink twice, because she looks at least twenty years younger.

From her fit and tone physique to her flawless skin, the Oscar and Emmy nominated actress does not come to play when she steps out in Hollywood. Over the years, Bassett has credit being very committed to a healthy, regimented diet and exercise routine to her success and youthful appearance. Remember this viral and iconic breakdown Basset gave during a Mission Impossible junket interview?

“Monday, Tuesday, I may eat carbs, fruit; Tuesday, Wednesday, protein, veggies—veggies every day—no fats those four days, and then the last three days, I flood it with fat,” Bassett shared. “Good fat, though: maybe coconut oil, salmon, almonds, almond butter, you know, olive oil, that sort of thing… I don’t do any dairy, all right? I don’t do any bread flour. I’ll do Ezekiel bread, which is sprouted.”

Bassett also credits working out with a trainer and diversifying her fitness routine. Phew! That’s a lot. But, as we can all see, it’s paying off big-time. Here, we look back at Bassett’s ageless red carpet beauty through the years.

