Black Hollywood Shined Bright On The 2021 Oscars Red Carpet

There was no shortage of glam on the red carpet for the 94th annual Academy Awards as some of our favorites in film returned for the ultimate Hollywood family reunion. The ceremony saw celebrities mix and mingle–following safety guidelines of course—and viewers at home got a look into what award shows could look like post-pandemic.
This year’s celebration saw Hollywood royalty such as Angela Bassett Halle Berry, Regina King and breakout starlet Andra Day arrive on the carpet in avant-garde gowns, artful suits, breathtaking dresses, and couture moments.
Check out the best fashion moments of the evening below.
Angela Bassett in Alberta Ferretti
Andra Day in Zac Posen
Regina King in Louis Vuitton
Colman Domingo in Atelier Versace
H.E.R. in Peter Dundas
Tyler Perry in custom Giorgio Armani
Tiara Thomas in Jovana Benoit
Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson
Leslie Odom, Jr., with his wife Nicolette, is nominated for best original song. He cowrote “Speak Now” from One Night in Miami.
Halle Berry In Dolce & Gabbana
Charles D. King in FRÈRE
Zendaya in Valentino
Lil Rel Howery in Zenga and YSL
Laverne Coxn in Christian Siriano
Karamo Brown in Prada
Mia Neal in CDGNY
Lakeith Stanfield in Saint Laurent
Jamika Wilson