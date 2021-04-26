Black Hollywood Shined Bright On The 2021 Oscars Red Carpet

(Photo by Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images)

There was no shortage of glam on the red carpet for the 94th annual Academy Awards as some of our favorites in film returned for the ultimate Hollywood family reunion. The ceremony saw celebrities mix and mingle–following safety guidelines of course—and viewers at home got a look into what award shows could look like post-pandemic.

This year’s celebration saw Hollywood royalty such as Angela Bassett Halle Berry, Regina King and breakout starlet Andra Day arrive on the carpet in avant-garde gowns, artful suits, breathtaking dresses, and couture moments.

Check out the best fashion moments of the evening below.

01 Angela Bassett in Alberta Ferretti Photo by Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images) 02 Andra Day in Zac Posen (Photo by Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images) 03 Regina King in Louis Vuitton (Photo by Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images) 04 Colman Domingo in Atelier Versace (Photo by Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images) 05 H.E.R. in Peter Dundas Photo by Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images) Photo by Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images) 06 Tyler Perry in custom Giorgio Armani Photo by Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images 07 Tiara Thomas in Jovana Benoit (Photo by Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images) 08 Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson Leslie Odom, Jr., with his wife Nicolette, is nominated for best original song. He cowrote “Speak Now” from One Night in Miami. Photo by Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images 09 Halle Berry In Dolce & Gabbana (Photo by Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images) 10 Charles D. King in FRÈRE (Photo by Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images) 11 Zendaya in Valentino (Photo by Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images) 12 Lil Rel Howery in Zenga and YSL (Photo by Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images) 13 Laverne Coxn in Christian Siriano Photo: Instagram/@lavernecox 14 Karamo Brown in Prada 15 Mia Neal in CDGNY (Photo by Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images) 16 Lakeith Stanfield in Saint Laurent (Photo by Alberto Pezzali-Pool/Getty Images) 17 Jamika Wilson (Photo by Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images)