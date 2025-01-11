The How-To For A Healthier You: The Best Workout For Your Body Type

Getty Images

Push-ups, Sit-ups, squats, and running. These are some exercises people put on their priority list to get in shape and reach fitness goals. But sometimes, we lean towards exercises that are trending or sound like the best option, but they’re not the ones that could give us the best results individually.

Fitness is not a one-size-fits-all thing. You can do basic training exercises to get an overall workout in, but if there was a way to know exactly what kind of workout works best for your body type, would you try it?

Well, there is.

When we think about body types, the theory is to use the somatotype approach to use certain workouts that are more beneficial for the shape of your body. Personal trainer and nutrition coach Anastasia Reeves believes that while this approach can be helpful, it should not be the sole guide for ultimate fitness.

“I think it is realistic to say fitness is not one size fits all. However, the con to using the somatotype approach is that it almost suggests that if I am not a certain body type, certain fitness fields aren’t for me, and that is simply not true,” Reeves says. “However, when training is something you enjoy but isn’t necessarily going to get you the body you want, it can be discouraging. So when you are considering your body type, it is probably going to be the most efficient way to get those results of your body looking better faster.”

There are three different body types: Endomorphs, ectomorphs, and mesomorphs. Reeves shares with ESSENCE what each body type means and the workouts that will work best for each category.

Endomorph

An endomorph is someone who tends to hold onto more body fat. This person may be a little shorter or a little rounder in stature. Reeves suggests that endomorphs should look for high-intensity training exercise programs. This will help the person keep their heart rate up and make sure they burn more fat.

“I think that endomorphs do well in faster-paced, high-intensity classes similar to CrossFit classes and that nature,” she shares. “While cardio can be included, workouts that train the muscles and have short breath breaks in between work well. Because your heart is constantly working, and that’s what we are looking for to get the body in a better position.”

Ectomorph

A person with an ectomorph body type is the opposite of an endomorph. This is a category where you have a more lean, slim body. Reeves shares that hypertrophy, or muscle gain, can be difficult for ectomorphs. So, the recommended exercise routines are more hypertrophy-based.

“This looks like more slow and controlled reps in the gym. Putting a lot of time under tension on the muscle. So they should bench press, do shoulder raises, or do all the traditional strength exercises,” she says. “They probably should eat more in a caloric surplus than the others, too; that way, we’re fueling the muscles to grow. A strengthening training and keeping the energy low would be beneficial.”

Mesomorph

Mesomorphs are people with an athletic build. These are usually the bodies that everybody’s striving for. Reeves explains that for that person, their training would consist of a mixture of all workouts. Mesomorphs are generally responsive to strength training and conditioning exercises.

“They can do some cardio, strength training, and probably a lot of athletic-style training. I think that a mesomorph can do anything and maintain their body type because it’s their genetic makeup. As long as they’re active and moving, they’ll maintain a good body composition,” she says.

While we can include these workout plans into our fitness routine, Reeves adds that people should be mindful that there are different kinds of fat to tackle to reach ideal weight goals, which doesn’t necessarily rely on just exercising.

“So there’s subcutaneous fat, and there’s visceral fat. Your visceral fat is the fat that you can’t see, which is the fat around the organs. So some people have a very low subcutaneous fat level, and they look like they’re in shape. But they hold a lot of fat around their liver or a lot of fat around other organs. You can’t necessarily target that by exercise,” Reeves says. “All in all, a healthy lifestyle will keep your visceral fat down. Sleeping well and eating a well-balanced diet will keep that down.”

She adds, “If we bring body types into the picture, I will say that your endomorph body type should stay away from a lot of processed foods. But, someone who’s a mesomorph or an ectomorph can get away with eating more processed foods in their diet. Those types of things do need to be taken into consideration as well.”

Whatever your body type, choose the workout plan that will bring you the best results according to your personal fitness goals. But don’t forget that fitness is not just about the physical; it is also about nutrition, emotional well-being, and an overall healthy mindset.