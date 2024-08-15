These Are The Best Yoga Pants For Every Body Type

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

With the rise and fall of trends, it’s apparent that the mainstays in fashion from essentials to basics are the best items to invest in. Yoga pants have been the pinnacle of comfy bottoms to wear out and about for a myriad of reasons. From going to an actual yoga class to lounging at home to running errands, wearing a pair can bring an air of ease. Out in the wild we’ve seen them worn hyper-casually to dressed up, and they never fail to keep you comfortable. I can also attest to regularly wearing them.

Yoga pants tend to be form-fitting, often showing off one’s curves. There are different silhouettes that a pair of yoga pants take on that can accentuate any body type. Certain cuts from flared bottoms to a V-cut at the waist offer new ways to style your yoga pants. Our fashion team’s favorite yoga pants entail soft fabrics made to last over the duration of time and constant movement. You’d be surprised at the different types of yoga pants listed below that fit a range of body types and needs.

From styling your yoga pants with oversized button-down shirts and sneakers to adding them to your everyday wardrobe, we’re sharing the leggings that our fashion team has been loving, and how we’re styling them as we enter into the fall season.

Flared

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Flared yoga pants tend to be tighter at the waist and thighs with a loose hemline. This silhouette could double as a pair of everyday pants if your office has a relaxed dress code. We recommend this flared pair from Athleta. If you find that you don’t always want to wear jeans or a pair of trousers to run errands, a flared-shaped pair of yoga pants could fit your comfort needs. You can style it with a loose T-shirt and a cardigan if the weather permits, and add a pair of fashionable leather sneakers. If you are thinking of wearing them in the office, add a blazer over a plain white or black T-shirt. Lastly, throw on a pair of loafers then add your favorite leather work tote.

High Waisted

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

This type of yoga pants is the most common amongst them all and can be used for a variety of workouts from yoga classes to lifting to cardio. A high-waisted silhouette tends to be flattering on most body types as it cinches in your waist, creating an hourglass figure. Our current obsession is this pair from Revolve. For class, add a sports bra with a one-shoulder detail to add a bit of dimension and fun to your usual workout looks. For being out and about, wear yours with the same type of bra top and an oversized button-down work open over it. Your usual sneakers will work for this look.

Bootcut

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Boot cut is similar to the flared shape except the flare is less dramatic. If this is more your speed, you can style yours with a fitted button down and heels to accomplish a business casual feel to your outfit. This pair from Alo Yoga will do the trick. Add a pair of heeled booties or pointed-toe flats. To add even more professionalism, add a fitted blazer. For a more casual look, a ribbed knit tank top with a cropped mohair cardigan would work well. Add a pair of chunky loafers with a mini shoulder bag to accessorize.

V-Cut/Crossover Waist

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

A V-cut or crossover waist yoga pants has a V-shaped cut right at the front of the waistband and tends to have a flared hemline as well. We’ve been eyeing this pair from Fabletics. This can add a bit of edge to any outfit. For a more dressed-up look try a cropped long-sleeved button-up shirt with a pair of strappy heels. Add a few shimmering accessories like hoop earrings and rings on both hands and a bedazzled handbag. To keep it casual, pair yours with a graphic baby tee, chunky sneakers, with a leather slouchy bag