'Stay Focused': A Lean Lizzo Shows Off The Progress Of Her Fitness Journey

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Lizzo is giving the girls some serious fitness inspiration these days.

The Grammy-winning singer has been drinking her water, staying active and in the gym, and minding her business. She recently shared a video of herself doing a lat row/pull workout at two different times, or better yet, stages. In the first clip, she’s trying her hand at the workout, and in the second, a more confident Lizzo is dominating the same move, turning to the camera to give a nod, acknowledging her progress.

Through her caption, she sent the message that her followers could also do incredible things, whether in the gym or in everyday life.

“If you’re reading this… remember you can do ANYTHING you put ur mind to!” she wrote. “Stay focused, you got this 💪🏾”

The 36-year-old, who had a troubling 2023 due to misconduct allegations, has been focused on working on herself and promoting her shapewear brand, Yitty, in 2024. She opened up about her fitness journey earlier this year and how she’s treating her body.

“I’m taking the time every day to put some love into my body,” she told The New York Times. “There is never a day when I regret taking a walk or doing some Pilates.”

She added, “I’ve been methodical, losing weight very slowly.”

She also talked about moving away from body positivity, a huge movement in the last few years, into “body neutrality,” which is the idea of acknowledging the things you appreciate about your body, as well as those you’re not so crazy about.

And while the “Special” singer has received all sorts of messages about her figure, including some backlash for weight loss in the past, she’s been a consistent proponent of accepting change, including in the physical form.

“It’s ok to change,” she noted via TikTok back in 2021 in a video of her body transforming over the years. “I love every stage my body fluctuates to. The feats your body pulls off every day to function is iconic honestly.”

Article continues after video.

@lizzo It’s ok to change. I love every stage my body fluctuates to. The feats your body pulls off everyday to function is iconic honestly 💁🏾‍♀️ love u ♬ It’s Not The Same Anymore – Rex Orange County

We also love every stage of Lizzo, and that she prioritizes movement and feeling good on her journey. Keep up the fabulous work!