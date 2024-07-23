Lil Rel Shows Off Weight-Loss Transformation: ‘I’m So Proud Of Myself’

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images; Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Sony Pictures

Comedian Lil Rel, 44, surprised fans by showing off his recent weight loss, detailing the lifestyle changes that contributed to it and have brought him great happiness. The comedian shared an image on Instagram of himself looking toned to share the story behind his new look.

“This is my own appreciation post for myself,” his caption began. “I’ve worked really hard on myself the last 5 years physically, mentally, spiritually, professionally, and personally. I’m so proud of myself. This is the best I’ve ever felt and looked in my whole life. Honestly.”

For those who have been watching the comedian over the last few years, his new frame may not completely shock them. Lil Rel has been transparent with fans about his journey and shared his progress over the years.

To get to where he is now, the comedian had to make multiple lifestyle changes and stick with them, which he shares in the caption of the Instagram post.

“To stop drinking, eating better, working out almost every single day, writing, building a closer relationship with God, therapy and honestly accountability has taken my life to the next level of pure happiness.”

Lil Rel also advised people not to take shortcuts on their wellness journey, sharing video of himself boxing at home with weights in hand.

“Really put the work in this is a whole just straight hard work nothing else and that’s the honest to God Truth,” he added. “Let me be an example of truly putting the work in.”

He ended the caption by promoting his new movie, Harold And The Purple Crayon, which lands in theaters August 2.

In 2022, Lil Rel discussed his weight loss on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and thanked Beyoncé, of all people, for her encouragement.

“When I started going on my weight-loss journey, Beyoncé, I think, gave me one of my nicest compliments,” he said. “When you’re going through that journey, people just love to just say stuff to you and all Beyoncé said, ‘Rel, you look great!’ and that was beautiful and that’s all I needed to hear.”

We second that–the comedian does look great, and it’s good to know he also feels great on the inside. We wonder if he may have found some extra inspiration as he prepares to marry his partner, Dannella Lane. He proposed to Lane, interesting enough, at a Beyoncé concert in September of 2023. In January, he said they are already in the planning process.

“We are not going to say it yet, and I’ve been sitting on the date, but it’s going to be whatever she wants to do,” he shared with PEOPLE. “[Also what] I want to do, this is both of our second time being married and this is our last time. And so we want to make this a beautiful, beautiful ceremony.”

There’s no better time to look and feel your best! Congratulations to Lil Rel!