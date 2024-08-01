Chlöe Bailey Stars In YITTY’s New “Nearly Naked” Shapewear Collection Campaign

YITTY

YITTY has been killing the shapewear game with its inclusivity messaging. In 2022, the label, founded by Grammy award-winning artist Lizzo, launched the “Nearly Naked” shapewear collection that caused a buzz throughout its consumer base. This year, the collection is getting an expansive array of silhouettes with bold prints, colors, and hues.

The latest 14-piece collection launches today with a campaign starring Grammy nominee Chlöe Bailey that highlights the versatility of the collection. The collection features body-sculpting bodysuits, a convertible sculpting shapewear dresses in long and short lengths. Additionally, it includes a two-piece bra, a high-waisted full-coverage bottom, and a sport-style bra with a biker shorts all in burgundy, black, nude, chocolate brown, and dusty pink. Other pieces like bolero tops and tight sleeves are available to add to your shapewear wardrobe.

Each piece is made to be functional and wearable under and over clothing with a modern approach to its designs. The four-way stretch fabric and smooth finish feature a moisture-wicking property to ensure dryness throughout even the busiest of days. The YITTY universe embraced Bailey with open arms as she posed in these campaign images with unwavering confidence as she embodies YITTY’s mission and values of self-celebration, authenticity, and empowerment.

“I love YITTY shapewear because it enhances the best parts of ourselves. It doesn’t change who we are, it just makes the best parts shine,” said Bailey in a statement. “I especially love the Nearly Naked collection because it hugs all the right places, it cinches the waist and makes the booty pop. When I put on my YITTY underneath all my stage outfits, I feel like I’m ready to conquer the world like a superhero,” she added.

Lizzo’s goal with the brand being inclusive and empowering for all to feel confident, comfortable, and accepting of one’s body has been achieved time and time again. Her selection of Bailey for the new campaign speaks volumes to her dedication to keeping platform voices that align with YITTY.

“She [Chlöe] is the perfect person to represent for women who embrace their curves and look good as hell doing it. And it all started in the DMs… Ever since she shared with me that Nearly Naked made her feel sexy and snatched on tour, I just knew that the world had to see her in a YITTY campaign. After manifesting for a long time, we’re thrilled to announce Chlöe for YITTY!,” said YITTY Co-Founder and CEO, Lizzo.

