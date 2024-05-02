How Chloe x Halle Maintain The Energy For "It Girl" Status While Juggling Work, Life, And Motherhood

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 30: Halle and Chloe Bailey debut their partnership with Core Hydration® at the Refreshing Routines Event at Aire Ancient Baths on April 30, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Core Hydration)

Chloe x Halle are eternally on the go.

Whether they’re in the studio, on the stage, filming for the big or small screen, and most recently, caring for the precious new addition to their family – together or separately – the sister duo has to maintain their energy and stamina as they dominate multiple facets of the entertainment industry and navigate their personal lives.

The sisters have formed new a partnership with one of their favorite wellness support brands, Core Hydration, and are championing the message of refreshing and replenishing the body and mind to go forth and be your best self and perform at your highest capacity.

ESSENCE caught up with the sister songstresses at NYC’s Aire Ancient Baths for a wellness session of yoga, sound bath, and of course, hydration, and talked all things new music, new motherhood, and staying on the move.

You’re each coming into your own separately, yet still flourishing together. Halle, just to start, you hit a major life milestone in becoming a mother late last year. What has that transition been like, and how do you balance work and motherhood?

Halle: Wow. It’s been a really beautiful learning experience for me. I feel like during this time I have realized my strength and power as a woman, whereas before I wasn’t so sure. I still am not completely sure of myself, but I’m growing and finding out how strong I am every single day.

Being away from him is so hard – you’re leaving your baby and then you’re thinking to yourself, ‘Oh, I’m missing moments!’ You feel such guilt. That’s been the thing that I have to get used to, but knowing that I’m working for him to make a future and a beautiful life for him, and that it’s all going to pay off. So it’s been a beautiful transition and learning experience for me.

Chloe, what is the auntie life like for you?

Chloe: It’s amazing. I get sad when she’s out of town because that means he’s out of town and I’m not with him. But today, I get to be with him, so I’m happy.

Speaking of milestones, you just performed at Coachella. You two performed the festival together back in 2018, but what was it like coming in as a solo artist for the first time?

Chloe: It was really nerve-racking, to be honest with you. The morning of weekend one, I felt like I was going to throw up. I had to just do some breathing techniques and I was like, Chloe, if you’re like this in the morning, you’re going to be a wreck during the show. I went on at nine, so I was like, “Okay, I can’t feel like this for the whole day.” It’s a lot. But actually being on the stage with the girls and seeing how cool it actually turned out, I just want to do it over and over again.

Now, what are you each looking forward to for the rest of the year? I know you just had a single drop, Halle…how have you enjoyed the fan response, and can we expect more music?

Halle: As far as music, yeah there’s a lot more coming. Yeah, I was excited to release “In Your Hands.” I didn’t plan on releasing it, but then everyone kept asking me about the snippet that I posted. It’s really the fans that are giving me the confidence to be like, “Okay, sure, I’ll give it to you.” I’m much more excited for the stuff that we’re doing together. And then also, my beautiful sister’s stuff that’s coming out very soon, so we’re just really excited!

Chloe: Yeah, my album will be out soon! It’s called Trouble in Paradise. I do have a release date, but I can’t share it quite yet.

I assume striking the balance of doing your own individual things then coming together and creating as a unit is a lot of work. How do you strike the balance and juggle all the work?

Chloe: I mean, it’s not really hard. It’s how we’ve always operated since we were little girls. We didn’t really start breaking out into solo and different stuff until [Halle] went to London for The Little Mermaid. So that was really the first time. I think for me it was so weird being on Grown-ish as a twin without my other twin. And I think, since then, we kind of just have it locked and stacked, and I think we’re doing pretty good with it now.

Both of you have rigorous schedules of travel, recording, performing, making appearances – and in your specific case Halle – tending to Mommy duty in between. How are you able to keep your energy up, prioritize your wellness, and stay hydrated through all of the day’s challenges?

Halle: Well, it’s been a blessing, this partnership with CORE Water, because this has always been our favorite water. My sister and I are very particular about the taste of water. I remember when years ago we would always be like, “This tastes so good. We love it.” And so it’s beautiful to have the opportunity to partner with the water that we use all the time.

We just have to constantly – I mean, everybody forgets to drink water. That’s the main thing we need to keep our energy up. It’s a lot! Our schedules are hard. We’re on a plane every other day. If you’re not replenishing your body, you’re not going to be able to keep going and performing for everyone like you’re supposed to. So yeah, it’s been a journey, but a really good one. We’re thankful to CORE for being on it with us!