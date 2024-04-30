Chloe And Halle's Brother, Branson Bailey, And Chance Combs Look Adorable In Their Prom Photos

Chance Combs and Branson Bailey

Diddy’s oldest daughter, Chance Combs, and Chloe and Halle Bailey’s younger brother, Branson Bailey, went to prom together, and it was the sweetest sight.

The high school sweethearts posted an image of themselves dressed for prom. Chance, 17, and Bailey, 18, put the image on their Instagram pages.

“Prom 2k24💜💐✨,” Chance wrote in a caption under her post.

The teen and almost high-school graduate wore a stunning lilac sequin dress graced with floral details and a criss-cross back. She paired the gorgeous gown with diamond earrings and her hair slicked back into a ponytail. Branson matched her fly and looked dapper, wearing a tailored black suit, bowtie, and white shirt underneath.

Branson also had a short caption, a witty pun, “Take a chance 2k24🔮.”

Chance showed her boo some love in the comment section of his post, writing, “i love youu💜🤍.”

Branson’s older sisters Chloe, Halle, and Ski swooped into the comment section to comment on the cute prom picture. The high schooler happens to be the youngest of the Bailey family. Meanwhile, Chance is the first daughter of Diddy’s children and the only one he has with her mom, Sarah Chapman. She has six other siblings, including Quincy, 32, Justin, 30, Christian, 25, twins D’Lila and Jessie, 17, and Love Sean, 1.

“🥹💕💘😭,” Halle commented and Chloe also wrote multiple heart eyes under the picture. Ski, the oldest of the Bailey clan, wrote: “🥹🥹🥹😍😍😍 so beautiful branman!!!”

We reported they might be an item in February since Branson got his young love a huge teddy bear and a bouquet of roses for Valentine’s Day. They also posted a video of them doing a special handshake and looking lovestruck. High school love is precious–we wish these two the best as they enter adulthood!