All The Celebrity Kids Attending Prom In 2023

While there are a number of kids finishing up their high school careers and preparing for college during this busy graduation season, we’d be remiss to not also draw some attention to the fact that we’re in the middle of prom season, too. Plenty of teens, and their families, are going all out to mark the occasion, which only comes around once (just kidding, twice, or however many times you get asked throughout your high school career to be someone’s date), and that includes celebrity kids. From Monica’s son Rodney to Kevin Hart’s daughter Heaven, celeb kids have been slaying all prom season long, in everything from designer threads to Fashion Nova. See how these not-so-little kids stepped out for the biggest night of their young lives.

Chance Combs

Diddy and Sarah Chapman’s beautiful daughter Chance shined at her junior prom, and not just because she wore a white gown covered in sequins and feathers.

Bronny James

Bronny, who is set to attend USC this fall, skipped out on the traditional suit or tux for prom and opted for this unique look from the brand Chrome Hearts.

Heaven Hart

Kevin and Torrei Hart’s firstborn looked like the living doll she is for her senior prom, serving luxurious in a gown from fast fashion brand Fashion Nova.

Rodney Ramone Hill III

The eldest child of singer Monica Arnold looked quite dapper with his gorgeous date as his famous mom saw him off to senior prom.

Charlie Williams

The only child of TV personality Tammy Rivera, Charlie certainly had everyone’s attention for her prom. She, along with her date, wore a rich red ensemble that matched the interior of the Rolls-Royce she rode in to the big event.

Emani Richardson

The daughter of Erica Dixon and rapper Darryl “Scrappy” Richardson, Emani and her date went for black and white looks. They matched the swanky Mercedes-Benz truck they rode in, enjoying their big night in style. She’s set to start her college career at HBCU Savannah State University this fall.

Alaura Kimes

Stunning much? Dr. Heavenly of Married to Medicine fame saw her baby girl, Alaura, off to prom in April. She is following in her mom’s footsteps, attending FAMU in the fall.