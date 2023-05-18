It’s Graduation Season: All The Celebrity Kids In The Class Of 2023

It’s graduation season again, the time to honor the hard work of students of all ages as they prepare for an important next chapter. For some, that’s kindergarten, while for others, that’s college or life after university. Some of your favorite celebrity kids are taking those major life leaps, from Sasha Obama to the son of rap legend Busta Rhymes. As they toss their caps in the air, we’re cheering them on. Check out what will be a growing list of famous kiddos in the class of 2023, below.

01 T’Khi Smith The son of Busta Rhymes just graduated from Pace University, to the joy of his famous father. “Congratulations to my young King @tksaudi again on Graduating from College @paceuniversity yesterday. It’s your time and it’s your moment,” the “Dangerous” rapper wrote on Instagram. “Bask in it and enjoy as we acknowledge and serenade your Greatness. Your whole family will always be here for you and for each other. We love you young King!! Let’s keep it Going!!” Instagram/@bustarhymes

02 Jaire George Retired NFL star, and husband to SWV’s Taj, recently celebrated his son Jaire graduating from USC’s film school. “Super proud of the hard work, determination and all the unseen hours it took to get to this point. One time for Jai, congratulations son!” instagram/@eddiegeorge2727

03 Alaura Kimes The youngest child and only daughter of Married to Medicine star Heavenly Kimes, who is set to attend FAMU this fall, just crossed the stage, graduating from high school. Instagram/@iamalaurak

04 Zachary Kimes The youngest son of Dr. Heavenly joins his baby sister as a graduate this season. He wrapped up his time at the University of Georgia, graduating with honors. instagram/@dr_heavenly

05 Reign Rushing The youngest daughter of Toya Johnson-Rushing and husband Robert just graduated from Pre-K. Kindergarten is up next! Instagram/@reign_beaux