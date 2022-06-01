Loading the player…

As the saying goes, star kids grow up at a faster rate than any other child. One minute they’re wee kiddos on reality TV, in movies, and in photos, the next they’re graduating from middle school, high school and college (and for one little one, kindergarten!). You can’t tell me grade school aged Yara Shahidi wasn’t just in A Thousand Words. Ok, so that was actually 2012. Ten years later, she’s officially a graduate of Harvard University (and said goodbye to her first TV series, Black-ish). Excuse me while my mind explodes…

Shahidi joins a growing list of famous kids (both well-known for their own work or for being the child of a notable figure or two) who are putting on their cap and gowns and getting their diplomas this spring. Some are celebrating with fancy trips abroad (like tennis ace Coco Gauff did in front of the Eiffel Tower after graduating from high school), at their favorite burger joints (like Alijah Arenas, son of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas and reality star Laura Govan), and with super luxurious gifts (like Shayla Gibson‘s Rolls-Royce!). However they’re doing it, these not-so-little kids are commemorating this major moment in their lives with help from their loved ones.

See the growing list of star children celebrating graduation season with help from their moms, dads and more.

Yara Shahidi

Coco Gauff

K’mari Epps

(Daughter of Omar and Keisha Epps)

Hendrix Hart

(Son of Kevin Hart, Torrei Hart)

Heiress Harris

(Daughter of rapper T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Harris)

King Harris

(Son of rapper T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Harris)

Future’s Son Jaiden

(Adopted son of rapper Future, son of India J)

Alijah Arenas

(Son of Gilbert Arenas and Laura Govan)

Shayla Gibson

(Daughter of Tyrese, Norma Gibson)

Skylar Smith

(Child of Emmitt Smith and Patricia Southall)

