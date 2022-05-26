Tyrese Gifts His Oldest Daughter A Rolls-Royce For Graduating From Middle School

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Singer and actor Tyrese is fulfilling his daddy duties and showing his daughter Shayla Gibson just how proud he is of her for graduating from eighth grade. He bought her a brand new Rolls-Royce as a graduation present. The Baby Boy actor also had a truck display in the background with images and videos of special moments they’ve shared over the years and her name next to the vehicle in balloons. He offered all of this for her from afar, as he was abroad working when she received her diploma.

Tyrese took to Instagram to share his proud father moment and thank her mother for holding down the fort while he was away.

“I feel horrible as a father that I missed this one of a kind moment but it’s very very clear that my daughter felt all that love that I arranged from London. Thank you Momma Norma for being there,” he wrote. “Funny that you’re in my country and I’m in yours lol congratulations to our angel SHAYLA [ Princess ] Gibson you did it baby you have made daddy sooooooo proud!!!!!”

Tyrese, who is a girl dad, has always loved his kids out loud and been a man of grand gestures. A primary example of that is him flying a banner over his eldest daughter’s elementary school that read, “No matter what, daddy loves you Shayla,” back in 2017.

The award-winning artist shares Shayla with former wife, Norma Gibson. They had an ongoing custody battle, which ended in a judge ruling on 50/50 custody (he flew the aforementioned banner during the court case). The two are now co-parenting in what seems to be a peaceful manner and their beautiful daughter is a reflection of that.

“To see you smile again from making you laugh in a way that only I can for all it’s worth in this moment I praise God….. Our daughter is graduating today 9th grade Shayla ‘Princess’ Gibson this is truly truly as answered prayer……. God owns the EARTH and until you understand ‘Who’ he is you will never be able to relate to the joys I’m feeling from having a moment of PEACE and FAMILY and not war,” he wrote this week. “Someone out there whoever you are has been praying for my original family…… This is what the start of a breakthrough and answers [sic] prayers look like…… Norma Gibson the mother of our angel SHAYLA “Princess” Gibson graduation day!!!!!!!!! Let’s gooooo!!!!!!!!!!!”

That once little girl who many of us watched grow up is now slowly inching towards adulthood. The Fast and Furious actor also has another daughter named Soraya Lee Gibson, whom he shares with second wife Samatha Lee Gibson. They called it quits in 2020.