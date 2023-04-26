‘Grateful’: Erica Dixon And Scrappy’s Daughter, Emani, Is Headed To This HBCU

In addition to prom season kicking off, graduations are around the corner. For celebrity kids, it’s about that time to start finding out what schools they will be committing to and attending in the fall.

Many of us watched Emani Richardson grow up on Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta. The former cute kid is now an 18-year-old young woman headed to college. Her dad, rapper Lil Scrappy (born Darryl Kevin Richardson) shared the news with fans via social media.

“Grateful,” Scrappy wrote in a post he shared with social media fans. “I’m on a plane inna (sic) air and my daughter @official_emanii my young Queen just signed her sig (sic) to her school she will be attending next…”

The happy dad ended the caption saying, “I’m so proud of my baby man she has worked her but off to get here, now we finna go to the next level and that’s young adulting , so I’m ready let’s go princess.”

In the clip the caption came from, Emani can be seen at an event that seemingly celebrates the schools that students from her high school are attending this fall. She is photographed wearing a shirt for Savannah State University.

EMANI RICHARDSON IS HEADED TO SAVANNAH STATE UNIVERSITY https://t.co/0mXobDGpBH pic.twitter.com/M65WjMgB46 — BCK (@officialbck) April 25, 2023

The school is the oldest public HBCU in the state of Georgia. Notable alumni include Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe and actor Tone Bell.

Momma Dee, Emani’s grandmother and Scrappy’s mother, of course, also proudly commented on the video her son posted. “Yes my granddaughter is on the winning side thank you Jesus for your many blessings,” the 59-year-old TV personality said.

Emani recently concluded her high school chapter by attending prom, where she wore a stunning black halter neck sequin dress with a long train. Her parents were there to usher her and her date off to prom and managed to put aside the family drama they had a few days prior to be there for their daughter.