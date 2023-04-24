Monica’s Son Rodney Went To Prom And The Photos Are Stunning

Cyndi Brown

Monica’s kids are growing u fast! Her son Rodney (who performs as a rapper and producer under the moniker Rodneyy by the way) recently went to prom and the singer posted pictures of him looking sharp in a black and a cream suit combination.

“#Prom23 #RodneyyAndSaniyah My heart skipped a beat as my eyes filled [with] tears… I Love U Son,” the singer wrote in an Instagram caption under several professional photos taken by Cyndi Brown.

Rodney didn’t attend the event alone–he took a date with him. The young lady wore an all-black gown, sheer and covered in sequins, and wore her hair down with a middle part. Fans commented on the post saying his date looked like a younger version of his famous mother.

Additionally, Monica’s daughter, Laiyah, 9, and son Romelo, 15, were spotted in some of the shots too, making it a family affair.

Monica, 42, is a mother to three children, with her youngest being Laiyah. She shares the young beauty with former Los Angeles Laker Shannon Brown. They were married for nine years before finalizing their divorce in 2019. She got candid about how the divorce impacted her kids at the time.

“They’re definitely impacted. Even more than us because we know what’s taking place, sometimes, when they don’t. In their minds, they’re always trying to figure it out — they’re always trying to figure out what happened, why, and what the changes may be. So for us, my main focus was to make sure that they were okay,” she shared on the Sway in the Morning show in 2019.

It’s been a few years since the divorce and everyone seems to have moved on peacefully.

The singer also shares sons Rodneyy (aka “Rocko”) and Romelo with rapper Rodney “Rocko” Hill. The former couple were engaged for about five years. Following her divorce, they became good friends again.

“We been apart for 10 years and over the last few, I would say over the last six months, he really has become one of my best friends,” she said in 2020. “Because see what people don’t understand is, when you raise kids together, stuff starts going in stages.”

The proud dad also shared a photo of Rodneyy from his prom night in his Instastories, calling him a “Prom killa!”