Legacy Kids: Celebrity Children Who Followed Their Parents’ Footsteps Into Black Fraternities And Sororities

Vanessa Bell Calloway

Pledging historical Black fraternities and sororities has been a tradition since the 1900s, with the founding of Alpha Phi Alpha at Cornell University in 1906 and Alpha Kappa Alpha in 1908 at Howard. Since the inception of the first two Black Greek organizations, several others were created to make up the Divine Nine, which includes the following: Kappa Alpha Psi, Omega Psi Phi, Delta Sigma Theta, Phi Beta Sigma, Zeta Phi Beta, Sigma Gamma Rho, and Iota Phi Theta.

Historically, upstanding, collegiate, and changemaking individuals have expressed interest and pledged as potential members within these fraternities and sororities on college campuses across the United States. Notable Black celebrities like Yolanda Adams, Michael Jordan, and Steve Harvey, among many others, are just a few who have pledged or were granted honorary membership. Membership within these organizations has created family traditions, inspiring children of members to join the same Black Greek organizations.

Legacy kids are defined as young adults who have a special relationship with a sorority or fraternity because of their biological connection with someone already a member, such as a mother or father. Scroll below to view a list of famous Black sorority and fraternity legacy children.

Chase Bowman, Alpha Phi Alpa Fraternity Inc.

Chase Bowman is the son of singer and TV personality, K. Michelle. Bowman recently crossed into the Gamma Beta Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. He’s continuing his famous mother’s Greek lineage, as she attended Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (famously known as FAMU) and pledged Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.

Skyler Jordan, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc.

Skyler Jordan is the son of famous R&B crooner Montell Jordan. He recently followed in his father’s footsteps and joined Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. at HBCU Alcorn State University.

Ashley and Alexandra Calloway, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.

Ashley Calloway is a literary and talent manager at ColorCreative Management (owned by Issa Rae) and a graduate of Spelman College. She joins her mother, actress Vanessa Bell Calloway, in the illustrious sisterhood of the Mu Pi Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.

Alexandra Calloway, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.

Ally Calloway is Ashley’s younger sister and daughter of actress Vanessa Bell Calloway. She’s also an executive assistant for scripted TV development at Lionsgate, based in Los Angeles. Like Ashley, she graduated from Spelman College and joined the Mu Pi chapter of Alpha Kappa Sorority Inc. during her time at the HBCU.

Taylor Ayanna Crawford, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.

Taylor Crawford is gospel songstress Yolanda Adams’ daughter. A recent graduate of Howard University, she joins her mother, an honorary Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. member, in the illustrious sisterhood.