‘Legacy’: Proud Parents K. Michelle, Montell Jordan Celebrate As Their Sons Join Black Fraternities

Singer and reality television star K. Michelle’s son Chase Bowman is all grown up now and officially an “Alpha man.” Bowman, who attends North Carolina Central University in Durham, recently crossed into the Gamma Beta Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. He comes from a Black Greek, as his famous mother attended Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (famously known as FAMU) and pledged Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. She joined her son and his new frat brothers for a photo to celebrate the moment.

Many fans support Bowman’s entrance into the Divine Nine, as they know his decision represents a deeper meaning for K. Michelle and her son. One fan wrote on North Carolina Central University’s Instagram post, “K. Michelle is a FAMU Delta and her parents, his father, and sister are also HBCU alums. This legacy not celebrity. 🙌🏾”

Some fans are also surprised by how much K. Michelle’s son has grown, as we originally saw him on VH1’s K. Michelle: My Life, back in 2014 when he was still a young kid. Since the show, K. Michelle has kept her relationship with her son relatively private. However, she did open up about her motherhood journey and relationship with her son in 2020 with the “A Mother’s Prayer” video and song. She said about him, “My son Chase is the center of my universe. My fans and media don’t often see him in the spotlight with me and that is because I work really hard to keep his childhood as normal and carefree as possible. I think the most difficult part of my job is not being there each night to tuck my son in, but the sacrifices I make while working are all with his better interest in mind. Being a mother is the most challenging and rewarding part of my life, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Another celebrity child who recently followed in their parent’s footsteps is Montell Jordan’s son, Skyler. He recently joined Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. at HBCU Alcorn State University. The “This Is How We Do It” singer and pastor shared video of his son and fellow line brothers doing the classic Kappa “shimmy” and celebrating together. He shared the caption, “Yo Nupe!!👌🏾👌🏾👌🏾 Grateful for the brothers who are part of your journey.”

Skyler is a star football player for the university, signing to attend in 2021 on a sports scholarship. His famous father, who attended Pepperdine University, has been a member of Kappa Alpha Psi since 1989.

He’s very proud that his son is now a cane-holding Kappa.

“Legacy,” he wrote. “Big shouts to SP’23 @gpi_nupes1949 and my son @skyler_jordan who kept it in the family. Showtyme to Hollywood…it’s rare when you get to be a father, friend, and now a brother. I love you, my son, my friend, my brother.”