Greek for Life: Could One of These Celebrities Be Your Soror or Frat Brother?
By Yolanda Sangweni ·
01
Keisha Knight Pulliam

This former “Cosby” kid joined the Delta Sigma Theta sorority while attending Spelman College.

02
Alicia Keys

Keys became an honorary member of the historic Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority in 2004.

03
Jada Pinkett Smith

Jada is a proud member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.

04
Toni Morrison

The Pulitzer Prize winning author is a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.

05
Phylicia Rashad

Rashad became a member of the Alpha chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., while attending Howard University.

06
AJ Calloway

Calloway became a man of Omega Psi Phi, Inc. in 2011.

07
Thurgood Marshall

The former Supreme Court Justice was a proud member of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity, which he joined while attending Lincoln University.

08
Steve Harvey

Harvey is a proud man of Omega Psi Phi. Roo-oop!

09
Sheryl Underwood

Underwood is not only a member, she’s a former president of Zeta Phi Beta sorority.

10
Star Jones

Jones is a proud member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha.

11
Omari Hardwick

Hardwick is a Alpha Phi Alpha brother.

12
Towanda Braxton

Braxton is a member of Zeta Phi Beta sorority.

13
Wanda Sykes

Sykes was initiated into the Gamma Theta Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc at Hampton University.

14
K. Michelle

K. Michelle pledged Delta Sigma Theta while attending Florida A&M.

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
15
Montell
Montell Jordan performed at ESSENCE Festival in 2000.
16
Terrence J

Terrence was initiated into the Bloody Mu Psi Chapte of Omega Psi Phi fraternity at North Carolina A&T State University.

17
Shaquille O’Neal

Shaquille O’Neal is a proud member of Omega Psi Phi fraternity.

18
Victoria Rowell

Rowell is a proud member of the Sigma Gamma Rho sorority.

19
Arthur Ashe

Arthur Ashe biopic, Ashe, is currently in the works. The project was announced earlier this year, but not much else has been revealed. Ashe was a three-time Grand Slam title winner and the first Black tennis player selected to the United States Davis Cup team. 

20
Kelly Price

Price became an honorary member of Sigma Gamma Rho sorority in 2006.

21
Loretta Devine

Devine was initiated into the Epsilon Lambda Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc at the University of Houston.

22
Anna Maria Horsford

Horsford is a proud member of Sigma Gamma Rho sorority.

23
Cedric “The Entertainer”

Cedric is a proud Kappa Alpha Psi man.

24
Lena Horne

The legendary singer/actress was also a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta.

25
Roland Martin

Martin is a proud member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity.

26
Michael Jordan

The basketball legend is also a proud man of Omega Psi Phi.

27
Hill Harper

Harper was inducted into Alpha Phi Alpha in 2009.

28
Coretta Scott King

The First Lady of the Civil Rights Movement Coretta Scott King was the model Alpha Kappa Alpha because of her tireless community service.

29
Frat Brother

Dr. King is an Alpha Phi Alpha brother. The fraternity has a scholarship in his name.

30
Lionel Richie

Richie is a proud member of Alpha Phi Alpha.

31
Zora Neale Hurston

Hurston was initiated into the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority at Howard University.

32
Condoleezza Rice

Rice is a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority.

33
Nikki Giovanni

Rising to fame during the Black arts movement of the 1960s, poet Nikki Giovanni is one of the most well-known Black poets. Giovanni has won several awards and was even nominated for a Grammy for The Nikki Giovanni Poetry Collection. Giovanni has also written numerous children’s books including Rosa, which was based on Rosa Parks’ life.

34
John Singleton

Singleton is a member of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity.

35
Dionne Warwick

Warwick is an honorary member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority.

36
Finesse Mitchell

Mitchell was initiated into the Iota Chi Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity while attending the University of Miami..

37
Tom Joyner

Joyner became a member of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity while attending the Tuskegee University.

38
Maya Angelou

Angelou joined Alpha Kappa Alpha, the nation’s first African-American sorority, in 1983 as an honorary member.

39
Marvin Sapp

This Gospel great s also a member of the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity.

40
Tavis Smiley

Smile became a Kappa Alpha Psi man while attending Indiana University Bloomington.

41
Aretha Franklin

The queen of soul is also an honorary member of Delta Sigma Theta sorority.

42
Rev.Jesse Jackson

Jackson is a man of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity.

43
Cathy Hughes

Founder of Radio One and TV One, Cathy Hughes is also a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.

