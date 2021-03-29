Greek for Life: Could One of These Celebrities Be Your Soror or Frat Brother?

This former “Cosby” kid joined the Delta Sigma Theta sorority while attending Spelman College.
Keys became an honorary member of the historic Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority in 2004.
Jada is a proud member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.
The Pulitzer Prize winning author is a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.
Rashad became a member of the Alpha chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., while attending Howard University.
Calloway became a man of Omega Psi Phi, Inc. in 2011.
The former Supreme Court Justice was a proud member of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity, which he joined while attending Lincoln University.
Harvey is a proud man of Omega Psi Phi. Roo-oop!
Underwood is not only a member, she’s a former president of Zeta Phi Beta sorority.
Jones is a proud member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha.
Hardwick is a Alpha Phi Alpha brother.
Braxton is a member of Zeta Phi Beta sorority.
Sykes was initiated into the Gamma Theta Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc at Hampton University.
K. Michelle pledged Delta Sigma Theta while attending Florida A&M.
Terrence was initiated into the Bloody Mu Psi Chapte of Omega Psi Phi fraternity at North Carolina A&T State University.
Shaquille O’Neal is a proud member of Omega Psi Phi fraternity.
Rowell is a proud member of the Sigma Gamma Rho sorority.
Arthur Ashe biopic, Ashe, is currently in the works. The project was announced earlier this year, but not much else has been revealed. Ashe was a three-time Grand Slam title winner and the first Black tennis player selected to the United States Davis Cup team.
Price became an honorary member of Sigma Gamma Rho sorority in 2006.
Devine was initiated into the Epsilon Lambda Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc at the University of Houston.
Horsford is a proud member of Sigma Gamma Rho sorority.
Cedric is a proud Kappa Alpha Psi man.
The legendary singer/actress was also a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta.
Martin is a proud member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity.
The basketball legend is also a proud man of Omega Psi Phi.
Harper was inducted into Alpha Phi Alpha in 2009.
The First Lady of the Civil Rights Movement Coretta Scott King was the model Alpha Kappa Alpha because of her tireless community service.
Dr. King is an Alpha Phi Alpha brother. The fraternity has a scholarship in his name.
Richie is a proud member of Alpha Phi Alpha.
Hurston was initiated into the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority at Howard University.
Rice is a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority.
Rising to fame during the Black arts movement of the 1960s, poet Nikki Giovanni is one of the most well-known Black poets. Giovanni has won several awards and was even nominated for a Grammy for The Nikki Giovanni Poetry Collection. Giovanni has also written numerous children’s books including Rosa, which was based on Rosa Parks’ life.
Singleton is a member of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity.
Warwick is an honorary member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority.
Mitchell was initiated into the Iota Chi Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity while attending the University of Miami..
Joyner became a member of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity while attending the Tuskegee University.
Angelou joined Alpha Kappa Alpha, the nation’s first African-American sorority, in 1983 as an honorary member.
This Gospel great s also a member of the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity.
Smile became a Kappa Alpha Psi man while attending Indiana University Bloomington.
The queen of soul is also an honorary member of Delta Sigma Theta sorority.
Jackson is a man of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity.
Founder of Radio One and TV One, Cathy Hughes is also a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.