Dr. Heavenly’s Daughter, Alaura Kimes, Is Heading To Florida A&M University

Alaura Kimes

Congratulations to Dr. Heavenly and Dr. Damon’s daughter Alaura Kimes, who recently accepted an offer to attend Florida A&M University next year. The baby of Dr. Heavenly’s brood has grown up in front of viewers’ eyes on the hit Bravo show, Married to Medicine. Her mother excitedly took to Instagram to share the news of her baby girl’s college acceptance while plugging her hair extension business. “My baby girl is all grown up. Bundles HeavenlyBeautyAtl.com #Rattler4Life #FAMUBound #PreMedMajor #Biology #Married2med #TeamDaddy,” she says.

Dr. Heavenly is also pleased that her daughter will expand her FAMU-based legacy. The Miami native and popular cosmetic dentist graduated from Florida A&M University and later attended Meharry Medical College in Nashville, TN, where she graduated at the top of her class. Recently she reflected on her FAMU days with a throwback Thursday Instagram post, showing her graduation with her mother. She captioned the post, “#FBF. My mom and me at my college graduation! #FAMU #Rattler4Life #DDS2Be #Biology #Chemistry #Honors #Scholar #TeamDaddy #WishherEyesWereOpen #BestMom #married2med #dentist #Before Daddy #BeforeKids #phonebleaching @gosmilechangers @smilesbydrheavenly”

Alaura seems equally pleased, as she recently posted on her Instagram account, with the caption, “Miss Rattler 🐍🧡 #famubound #famu27 #floridaaandmuniversity #newchapter #hbcubound. Upgrade your Fly @ HeavenlyBeautyATL.Com.”

Last year, on a Season 9 episode of Married to Medicine, Dr. Heavenly shared her close bond with her daughter and how they collaborate for her business, Heavenly Beauty. “Alaura has a big role in this beauty supply store,” she exclaims. “I wanted to make sure that she had a business she could enter… She runs the social media; she helps with the website. She’s bossy [and] confident.”

We’re looking forward to watching Alaura continue to blossom into a beautiful young adult and scholar.