The Sons Of LeBron James, Holly Robinson Peete And LA Reid Headed Off To Prom Together

Prom season is just getting started! Over the weekend, a few more celebrity kids went from boys to men on us and headed to the event. Bronny James, son of LeBron James, Roman Peete, son of Holly Robinson Peete, and Addison Reid, son of L.A. Reid attended the prom for their school, Sierra Canyon.

Savannah James, the proud mother of Bronny, posted pictures of the memorable moment and the images don’t disappoint.

She captioned the series of photos, “Sooooo @bronny went to prom this past weekend….. Tons of emotions and realizations.”

The entrepreneur, wife and mom of three added, “Time really flies. So proud of you young man!! I will always have your front and your back!!”

The 17-year-old high school basketball star had a date on his arm who wore a strapless white dress and the two looked like they were ready to dance the night away (if that’s what the kids still do at these events). As younger siblings do, Zhuri James is caught photobombing and almost stealing the spotlight from her brother in the last slide.

Bronny also linked up with Roman and Addison for some photo fun.

Like Savannah, Holly was beaming with pride and posted a picture of all the young men neatly dressed in tuxedos.

“Looove this squad!” she wrote in the caption. “All you want for your kid is for him to have friends that have his back.”

Finally, record executive, songwriter, and producer L.A. Reid had a proud dad moment as he watched his youngest, Addison, go off to prom.

“My youngest heading to his senior prom. Wow! Time flies!” he captioned an Instagram photo.

It certainly does!