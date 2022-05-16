It’s that time of year again! Students are heading off to prom, preparing for graduation, and indulging in all the end-of-the-school-year activities. A couple of celebrity parents documented the fun their kids are having, sending their beautiful daughters off to prom.

Kevin Hart and ex-wife Torrei’s daughter Heaven is on the cusp of adulthood and just went to her junior prom–the prom before the senior one. The 17-year-old showed up in a cocoa brown dress that effortlessly complemented her melanin skin. Her and her girlfriends rode in what appears to be a party bus and also enjoyed lush outdoor festivities put on by her mom before the teen headed to the big event.

Actress, director and producer Salli Richardson-Whitfield also joined in on the prom fun and shared pictures of her mini, daughter Parker. She turned heads in a stunning black gown and also sported a date on her arm.

Whitfield posted a series of pictures and captioned them, “So this happened while I was asleep, my baby @parker.whitfield grew up🤦🏾‍♀️ I love her to the moon and back. #proudmom #workingmom thank you aunt @sabahimani for doing her makeup to perfection.”

In addition to being Salli’s daughter, in case you lived under a rock, Parker is also the daughter of actor Dondré Whitfield.

These ladies, who grew up in record time by the way, looked beautiful at their proms. Many of us anticipated going to prom, so to watch your kids feel the same excitement must be a special moment. They looked beautiful!