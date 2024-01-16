Halle Bailey Shares Ethereal Images From Her Underwater Maternity Shoot

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

New mom Halle Bailey, 23, has been giving us sneak peeks into her what her pregnancy was like, an experience that throughout 2023, she chose to keep private. Most recently, The Little Mermaid star shared behind-the-scenes footage of an underwater maternity shoot.

In the shoot, which was shared in a video, Bailey wore a two-piece silver ensemble and long locks—on brand with The Little Mermaid persona the actress played.

“🧜Missing my belly already 💜but I obviously had to do underwater pics 😉,” she wrote in the Instagram caption. Bailey played Ariel in the Disney remake, which came out in May 2023.

In the spirit of sharing her pregnancy journey, Bailey also posted a postpartum picture of her body.

“So this is me rn and i’ve letting my body heal haven’t really started working out yet but i’ll show you my goal ❤️,” she wrote across the photo of her in black shorts and a nursing bra.

The ‘goal’ picture in question was one of the singer looking snatched wearing a green dress with a high slit before she became a mommy.

Bailey seems to be enjoying life as a first-time mommy to her son, Halo, with the two announcing his arrival on Jan. 6. She had him with her boyfriend and YouTube star DDG; they went public with their relationship in the spring of 2022.

DDG, 26, is also excited to be a first-time father and has been sharing his own content, which includes a recent YouTube video where he chats about his experience as a father and his admiration for Halle.

“Me and Halle had a baby together. I wouldn’t chose no other person in the world to have a child with,” he shared. “We learning. She’s a great mom. Like it’s crazy. She’s amazing.”

Halo is lucky to have parents who are smitten by him and we hope this chapter brings both mom and dad immense joy.