Will Smith, Charlie Wilson, Miss Lauryn Hill, and More Make Surprise Coachella Cameos

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 13: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Tyler, the Creator performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 13, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella)

Coachella 2024 is officially in the books. The festival captivated in-person audiences across 7 stages (and tens of thousands more across multiple YouTube Livestream channels) packed full of high-energy performances and surprise appearances from some of the top acts in Hip Hop, R&B, and soul.

Both weekends saw shock performances from collaborating artists, like Big Sean joining his partner Jhene Aiko on stage to perform some of their TWENTY88 hits nearly 8 years to the day after their joint project’s release.

Headliners Tyler The Creator and Doja Cat were each joined on stage by surprise guests during their closing sets. Tyler the Creator’s Saturday night set featured appearances from Donald Glover, A$AP Rocky, and Charlie Wilson, who joined the rapper/singer at a grand piano to sing acapella renditions of “911/Mr. Lonely” (which samples The Gap Band’s “Outstanding”) and “EARFQUAKE,” to raucous cheers and singalongs from the crowd.

Both weekends saw up-and-coming singer/songwriter YG Marley joined on stage by his mother, none other than the legendary Miss Lauryn Hill. She brought along with her another third of The Fugees, Wyclef Jean, and fellow rap legend Busta Rhymes for performances of classics like “Killing Me Softly,” “Fu-Gee-La,” and “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See.” The second weekend also found YG’s brother, Skip Marley, joining him on stage to perform his hit “Slow Down” and Bob Marley classics.

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 14: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Lauryn Hill and YG Marley perform at Coachella Stage during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella)

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 14: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Wyclef Jean, Lauryn Hill, Spliff Star and Busta Rhymes perform at Coachella Stage during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella)

Later in the evening, Justine Skye joined Lil Yachty to perform their song “Running out of Time,” while 50 Cent joined DJ Snake on stage for a surprise performance of his hits.

Perhaps the biggest shock of all, during weekend one, Will Smith joined J Balvin on stage, donning his Men in Black suit for a performance of “Men in Black” accompanied by aliens.

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 14: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Will Smith performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella)

Take a look at more moments from both weekends of Coachella below:

Ice Spice INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 20: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Ice Spice performs at the Sahara Tent during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 20, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Coachella)

Tinashe INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 19: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Tinashe performs during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival – Weekend 2 – Day 1 at Empire Polo Club on April 19, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Coachella)

Chlöe INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 19: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Chlöe performs during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival – Weekend 2 – Day 1 at Empire Polo Club on April 19, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Coachella)

Lil Nas X INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 20: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Singer Lil Nas X performs onstage during Weekend 2 – Day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 20, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

Lil Yachty, Justine Skye INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 14: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Justine Skye and Lil Yachty perform at the Mojave Tent during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)

Doja Cat US singer Doja Cat performs during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, on April 14, 2024. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)