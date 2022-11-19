Home · Lifestyle

Big Sean And Jhené Aiko Welcome Their First Child Together

The couple welcomed their son, Noah Hasani, on November 8th
By Dominique Fluker ·

The power couple announced their first child together via Instagram today. Singer Jhené Aiko has given birth to her second child, Noah Hasani; it’s her first with Big Sean. Although the baby boy was born on Tuesday, Nov. 8, the couple took to their Instagram page today (Nov. 18) to make the announcement to their fans.

“11/08/22✨💙Noah Hasani💙,” she captioned an Instagram carousel Friday. “After 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… he came 🥹 my baby Yoda, my Sani 💙.”

The happy couple gushed over the newborn, posting similar pictures to their Instagram accounts. Sean wrote, “After 24 hours of Labor, A Lunar Eclipse, with rain from the beginning of labor til he was born, he’s here safe and sound. Happy, Healthy, and everything we could ever ask for and more. Any and everything for you Son. 💙Noah💙11/8/22.”

The twenty88 collaborators have been dating since 2016 and are elated about their growing family. 

See Aiko and Sean during their pregnancy with baby Noah.

01
Aiko and Sean debuting their pregancy
Big Sean And Jhene Aiko Welcome Their First Child Together
@jheneaiko
02
Aiko looking relaxed with her baby bump
Big Sean And Jhene Aiko Welcome Their First Child Together
@jheneaiko
03
Aiko and Sean at their baby shower with matching jackets
Big Sean And Jhene Aiko Welcome Their First Child Together
@jheneaiko
04
Aiko and Sean looking fabulous in white at their baby shower
Big Sean And Jhene Aiko Welcome Their First Child Together
@jheneaiko
05
Aiko glowing at her baby shower
Big Sean And Jhene Aiko Welcome Their First Child Together
@jheneaiko
06
Aiko showing off her beautiful baby bump
Big Sean And Jhene Aiko Welcome Their First Child Together
@jheneaiko
07
The happy parents looking stylish at their baby shower
Big Sean And Jhene Aiko Welcome Their First Child Together
@jheneaiko
08
Aiko and Sean beaming at their baby shower
Big Sean And Jhene Aiko Welcome Their First Child Together
@jheneaiko
09
The proud parents of Noah
Big Sean And Jhene Aiko Welcome Their First Child Together
@jheneaiko
10
A beautiful mother to baby Noah
Big Sean And Jhene Aiko Welcome Their First Child Together
@jheneaiko
