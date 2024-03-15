Best New Music This Week: Halle Bailey, Cardi B, Rapsody And More

Happy Friday, folks. This week has been a memorable one when it comes to new releases, so buckle up and get ready for an amazing ride.

Today, Cardi B hits the masses with another new single titled “Enough (Miami),” just a few weeks removed from her “Like What” freestyle. To build anticipation for her upcoming album, Rapsody drops a new video for “Stand Tall,” featuring a candid interview with Sanaa Lathan. Halle also released the visual for the beautiful ballad, “In Your Hands.”

Our list of new releases also includes music from Tierra Whack, Flo Milli, Sexyy Red, CeCe Winans, and more. Take a look at the full roundup below.

Cardi B – “Enough (Miami) Cardi B is back with another new single, “Enough (Miami.” The rapper dropped the song alongside a music video directed by Patience Harding. Watch it HERE.

Halle – “In Your Hands” Fresh off her ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Award, Halle Bailey drops a beautiful new single titled “In Your Hands.” Check out the video HERE.

Rapsody – “Stand Tall” Featuring an interview with Sanaa Lathan, the new video for “Stand Tall” sees Rapsody showing why she’s one of the best emcees in the music industry. Watch it HERE.

Baby Rose ft. BADBADNOTGOOD – “One Last Dance” Earlier this week, the talented singer-songwriter Baby Rose announced a new project produced by BADBADNOTGOOD, which features today’s new single “One Last Dance.” Hear it HERE.

Flo Milli – ‘Fine Ho, Stay’ The follow-up to 2020’s Ho, Why Is You Here? mixtape and her debut album You Still Here, Ho? Fine Ho, Stay, premieres today. Stream the project HERE.

Sexyy Red – “Get It Sexyy” The popular Sexyy Red is back with a new track titled “Get It Sexyy.” Stream the song HERE.

CeCe Winans – ‘Come Jesus Come’ The gospel legend returns with three new singles titles “Come Jesus Come,” “That’s My King,” and “Holy Forever.” Listen to them HERE.

WILLOW – “symptom of life” On Tuesday, WILLOW released her new single, “Symptom of Life,” along with its new video, which she self-directed. Check it out HERE.

Gunna ft. Offset – “Prada Dem” Today, Atlanta rappers Gunna and Offset come together for a brand new record called “Prada Dem.” Check it out HERE.

PARTYNEXTDOOR – “R e a l W o m a n” PartyNextDoor releases his new singles “Real Woman,” “Resentment,” and “Her Old Friends,” fresh off of his headlining set at SXSW in Austin, Texas. Listen to them HERE.