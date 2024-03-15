HomeEntertainment

Best New Music This Week: Halle Bailey, Cardi B, Rapsody And More

Today’s list also includes Flo Milli’s new album, and Tierra Whack’s debut release, ‘World Wide Whack.’
Happy Friday, folks. This week has been a memorable one when it comes to new releases, so buckle up and get ready for an amazing ride.

Today, Cardi B hits the masses with another new single titled “Enough (Miami),” just a few weeks removed from her “Like What” freestyle. To build anticipation for her upcoming album, Rapsody drops a new video for “Stand Tall,” featuring a candid interview with Sanaa Lathan. Halle also released the visual for the beautiful ballad, “In Your Hands.”

Our list of new releases also includes music from Tierra Whack, Flo Milli, Sexyy Red, CeCe Winans, and more. Take a look at the full roundup below.

