Cardi B’s Newest Venture Is The Sweetest Of Them All

Cardi B has just added another business to her list of successful ventures. The rap superstar just announced a new partnership with Whipshots, a non-dairy, vodka-infused whipped cream to be used as a garnish for your favorite cocktails and desserts.
Launching this December in equity partnership with Starco Brands, the rapper’s Whipshots comes just in time to add a shot of fun and whimsy to the celebratory holiday season. As it’s non-dairy, Whipshots doesn’t require refrigeration and thus can be kept onhand barside as an add-on
“I’m so excited to join Starco Brands with this incredible opportunity,” Cardi said in an official statement. “Whipshots matches my style — over the top, sexy unique.”
Cardi is not only an equity partner in the brand but serves as its creative director.
“Together we’re completely innovating whipped cream and giving it an extra pop. Whipshots is Cardi in a can.”
Always an astute businesswoman, this venture is the latest in Cardi’s long lineage of successful brand alignments. Take a peek at some of her other successful partnerships: