Cardi B’s Newest Venture Is The Sweetest Of Them All

Cardi B has just added another business to her list of successful ventures. The rap superstar just announced a new partnership with Whipshots, a non-dairy, vodka-infused whipped cream to be used as a garnish for your favorite cocktails and desserts.

Launching this December in equity partnership with Starco Brands, the rapper’s Whipshots comes just in time to add a shot of fun and whimsy to the celebratory holiday season. As it’s non-dairy, Whipshots doesn’t require refrigeration and thus can be kept onhand barside as an add-on

“I’m so excited to join Starco Brands with this incredible opportunity,” Cardi said in an official statement. “Whipshots matches my style — over the top, sexy unique.”

Cardi is not only an equity partner in the brand but serves as its creative director.

“Together we’re completely innovating whipped cream and giving it an extra pop. Whipshots is Cardi in a can.”

Always an astute businesswoman, this venture is the latest in Cardi’s long lineage of successful brand alignments. Take a peek at some of her other successful partnerships:

01 Cardi Served as the Face of Pepsi While the soft drink brand typically leans toward pop stars and models, the Hip Hop star’s infectious personality and household name status made her a shoo-in decision. 02 Cardi B x Reebok Cardi tossed her hat in the lucrative ring of sneakers and athletic wear with her collaboration with Reebok. The deal has entered its second year, the products are flying off shelves, and the fans are clamoring for more. Reebok 03 Cardi B’s ‘Real Women’ Doll The rapper capitalized on her household-name status and crossover appeal to team up with Real Women, the first minority women-owned and led doll brand. She collected a new check while lending her celebrity to highlight and uplift a toy brand owned by women of color, for girls of all ethnicities. 04 ‘Cardi Tries’ on Facebook Watch Cardi teamed up with Facebook for her very own variety show, #CardiTries on their streaming platform Facebook Watch, trying her hand at everything from ballet to rhythmic gymnastics – all while pregnant with her second child.