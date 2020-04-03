Cocktail Recipes For Your Virtual Happy Hours

Now more than ever, most of us probably need a drink to get us through these hard times. While we can’t head to a local bar for our favorite cocktail due to stay-at-home orders related to COVID-19, technology makes it possible to plan a virtual party or happy hour while we sip on something sumptuous at home.

Wine Insiders, Martha Stewart Wine Co and Sterling Vineyards all deliver delicious & affordable wine right to your doorstep, making it easy to stock up and be well prepared for all the virtual happy hours to come, but cocktail lovers also need a bit of variety to spice up their home bar carts.

Here are a few cocktail recipes that you can show off during your next virtual happy hour — cheers!

