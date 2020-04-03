Cocktail Recipes For Your Virtual Happy Hours

Now more than ever, most of us probably need a drink to get us through these hard times. While we can’t head to a local bar for our favorite cocktail due to stay-at-home orders related to COVID-19, technology makes it possible to plan a virtual party or happy hour while we sip on something sumptuous at home.
Wine Insiders, Martha Stewart Wine Co and Sterling Vineyards all deliver delicious & affordable wine right to your doorstep, making it easy to stock up and be well prepared for all the virtual happy hours to come, but cocktail lovers also need a bit of variety to spice up their home bar carts.
Here are a few cocktail recipes that you can show off during your next virtual happy hour — cheers!
01
Spicy Cucumber Margarita
2 Parts Avión Silver 1 Fresh Lime Juice 1 Part Agave Nectar Slices of Cucumber & Jalapeño Instructions: Muddle 1-2 thin slices of jalapeño pepper in the bottom of a cocktail shaker with the lime and agave nectar juices. Add the tequila and a handful of ice. Shake and strain into a glass over ice. Garnish with thinly sliced cucumbers and jalapeños.
02
Ginger Sage Cocktail
1 bottle of Santa Margherita Prosecco Superiore DOCG Simple Syrup 1 cup honey 3 cups water 2 whole pears, peeled, cored and diced 1 large piece of ginger, peeled and diced 20 fresh sage leaves (plus more for garnish) Instructions: In a saucepan combine the honey and water over medium heat and bring to a light boil. Turn the heat down to low and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the honey has dissolved completely. Add the pears, ginger and sage leaves. Simmer, stirring occasionally until the mixture has reduced by 1/3 (about 15-20 minutes). Remove from heat and let the mixture steep for an additional 10 minutes. Strain the syrup into a large canning jar or thick glass bowl. Discard the ginger and sage leaves. Place a few pieces of the cooked pear into each stemless wine glass followed by 2 tbsps of the simple syrup. Add Santa Margherita Prosecco Superiore and serve.
03
Sparking Rosarita
1 ½ oz Avion ¾ oz Prickly Pear Syrup ¾ oz Lime Juice ¼ oz Triple Sec 2 oz GH Mumm Rose’- topper at end Instructions: Building ingredients in tin. Shake and strain over stemless wine glass. Top with Champagne Garnish with lime wheel, edible flower and rose water mist.
04
Belvedere Classic Martini
2 oz / 60ml Belvedere Vodka .25 oz / 7ml French Fortified Wine Pink Grapefruit Twist Garnish Instructions: Combine ingredients in a mixing glass and stir over ice until very cold. Strain into a chilled martini glass and garnish with a pink grapefruit twist.
05
The Bootlegger
2 oz Bourbon 1 oz 1924 Bourbon Barrel Cabernet 1/2 oz Benedictine 1/4 Maple Syrup 2 dash angostura bitters 2 dash orange bitters Instructions: Stir and serve in a rocks glass over ice . Garnish with orange oils and orange twist.